Home

Entertainment

Don 3: Ranveer Singh Becomes The New Don of 2025, SRK Fan Suggests ‘Gangster Bano, Chapri Nahi’

Don 3: Ranveer Singh Becomes The New Don of 2025, SRK Fan Suggests ‘Gangster Bano, Chapri Nahi’

Ranveer Singh is the new don in Farhan Akhtar's film Don 3. His entry in the teaser gets mixed response from the audience and SRK fans too have a suggestion for Ranveer. Check the reactions here!

Don 3: Ranveer Singh Becomes The New Don of 2025, SRK Fan Suggests 'Gangster Bano, Chapri Nahi' - Check Reactions

Don 3 makers have announced the don for the third sequel and it is actor Ranveer Singh. On Wednesday, Excel Movies along with Farhan Akhtar, confirmed Ranveer Singh as Don in the highly anticipated Don 3 teaser. The clip starts with Ranveer Singh’s back with his head covered with a hoodie. He can be heard, “Sher jo sora hai, vo jake uthega kab, puchte hai ye sab.” Then after a few scenes, he said, “Maut se khelna zindagi hai meri, jeetna hi mera kaam hai.” Then after turning his back, he picked up the lighter and revealed his face – it’s RANVEER SINGH!

Trending Now

With his magnetic presence, Ranveer Singh is ready to step into the new interpretation of this larger-than-life character, one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025. But the question is will he be accepted as don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan? Well, there are mixed reactions for Ranveer Singh as don. Check the reactions below after the trailer.

Watch the teaser of Don 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh’s role as Don in Don 3

As soon as the video went viral, Shah Rukh Khan fans showed disappointment and called out Ranveer Singh. A Twitter user wrote, “Bhai Gangster banne ka tha, Chapri nahi”. Another user said, “Expectations vs reality”. The third user showed anger on the teaser. He said, “Wtf…What kind of sh*t this is? And you thought you could replace SRK with this? What kind of dialogue delivery is this? The voice of SRK has something different which gives you ultimate thrill but this nahh! Completely ruined the #Don Franchise. #Don3”.

However, a few section of people loved Ranveer Singh’s don avatar and dialogues. A user said, “Can’t wait for this new era to begin, from King Khan to King Singh 🤞🏼 @RanveerOfficial can’t wait to see what different you have in store for us this time. All the best wishes and lots of love for this journey of #Don3 🙌🏼”. Another one said, “I know you will be fantabulous as Don too 🤞❤ #Don3 #RanveerSingh 🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, Don 3 is scheduled to release in 2025. Farhan Akhtar directed Don released in 2006, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. This film was a reboot of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 film by the same name. He followed it up with a sequel, Don 2 in 2011. After over a decade, the filmmaker has announced the third part of the franchise.

Farhan on Tuesday, promised to usher a ‘new era’ with Don 3. He also broke his silence on the trolls targeting Ranveer Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)



Watch this space for more updates on Don 3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES