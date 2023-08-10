Home

Ranveer Singh’s Journey To Become Don After SRK, Big B Began In His Childhood And We Have Proof

Ranveer Singh used his Instagram account to drop throwback pictures from his childhood. The first pic features him with a toy gun in his hand, whereas the second one shows him wearing stylish shades.

Ranveer Singh's childhood photographs. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh has collaborated with Farhan Akhtar for the third installment of the popular Don series, Don 3. Spilling his excitement on social media, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a post. He shared a few fun throwback pictures from his childhood that went to show his association with Don. In one of the pics, little Ranveer can be seen with a toy gun in his hand, while in the second one, he is flaunting his groovy glasses. Meanwhile, in the third pic, he adorably shows off his biceps.

Ranveer Singh’s latest pic was captioned, “As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan – the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream.”

Check out Ranveer Singh’s post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The actor also revealed that he understands what a gigantic responsibility it is to fill the shoes of iconic actors from the industry such as Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years.”

Recently, the makers revealed Ranveer Singh’s first look from Don 3.

Back in 2006, Shah Rukh Khan came up with a rendition of Don inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 blockbuster hits of the same name. Later, SRK went on to headline the second installment of the franchise, which also turned out to be a big hit.

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar also helmed the first two installments of Don featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. While the first two installments saw Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady it remains to be seen if she will also be a part of Don 3.

On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar will also direct a girl’s road trip drama, Jee Lee Zara starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. The drama seems to be on the lines of the 2011 outing, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol as the primary cast.

