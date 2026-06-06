Don 3 row: Poonam Dhillon reveals Ranveer Singh’s father expressed gratitude to CINTAA amid criticism: ‘They were not happy…’

Years after the debate surrounding Don 3 casting erupted online, Poonam Dhillon has recalled an unexpected response from Ranveer Singh's family and highlighted the industry's role in supporting actors during challenging times.

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Poonam Dhillon on Ranveer Singh controversy (PC: Twitter)

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh‘s association with Don 3 may have finally settled, but fresh comments from veteran actress and CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon have once again brought the matter into public discussion. The issue had sparked intense debate within the film industry after allegations emerged that Ranveer had backed out of the highly anticipated project, leading to disagreements between the actor, producers and industry bodies. While several developments took place behind the scenes, Poonam has now shared new details about her conversations with Ranveer’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, revealing how the family reacted during the difficult phase and how the matter was eventually resolved.

What did Poonam Dhillon reveal about her conversations with Ranveer Singh’s father?

Speaking about the situation on Variety India, Poonam Dhillon explained that she had personally communicated with Ranveer Singh’s father throughout the controversy. She said, “I spoke to Ranveer’s father at length and we have been corresponding on WhatsApp. He has thanked me for our support.” The actress revealed that she wanted to understand the family’s perspective and also explore whether CINTAA could provide any assistance. According to her, the conversations remained constructive and focused on finding a solution rather than escalating the dispute.

Why was Ranveer Singh’s family upset?

Poonam further shared that Jagjit Singh Bhavnani was dissatisfied with the manner in which FWICE had dealt with the issue. Recalling their conversation, she said, “They were not happy with the way FWICE had handled it. I asked him whether CINTAA could be of help. But he said, ‘We didn’t involve you because we didn’t want to trouble you and we’re already in the process of sorting it out.'”

Was there any dispute with Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment?

One of the major takeaways from Poonam’s remarks was her clarification regarding the relationship between Ranveer’s family and the production house behind Don 3. According to her, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani made it clear that there was “no animosity” toward Farhan Akhtar or the Excel Entertainment team. Poonam stated that the family had already been communicating with the producers and working toward a resolution long before the issue became a larger industry controversy.

How did the Don 3 controversy begin?

The dispute reportedly started after allegations surfaced that Ranveer Singh had withdrawn from Farhan Akhtar‘s Don 3 despite earlier commitments to the project. The producers allegedly claimed that the decision caused financial setbacks and disrupted production plans.

Following a complaint from the production side, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor after mediation efforts failed to deliver a breakthrough. The move generated significant discussion within the entertainment industry and prompted reactions from various film bodies.

How was the issue resolved?

After several rounds of discussions between all parties involved, the situation eventually moved toward a settlement. Industry organisations including CINTAA participated in conversations aimed at ending the standoff. Poonam welcomed the final outcome and expressed relief that the matter had been resolved.

Addressing the decision to revoke the directive, she said, “As an actor and as the President of CINTAA, I’m happy that they’ve revoked the directive because he definitely didn’t deserve it.” Her comments reflect CINTAA’s position that the issue should have been handled differently and that the resolution was a positive step for everyone involved.