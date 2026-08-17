Don 3 row: Ranveer Singh’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani to meet film body amid dispute with Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh’s exit from the much-awaited franchise has led to a new turn, with his father set to address the matter before the industry body.

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Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 exit triggers new development (PC: Twitter)

The dispute surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 has taken a new turn with his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani agreeing to meet the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA). The development comes after months of disagreement between Ranveer’s team and the film’s producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The producers had approached the industry body seeking its intervention in the matter. Ranveer’s side had initially questioned whether IMPPA had the authority to handle the dispute. That position now appears to have changed. A meeting could soon give both sides an opportunity to present their version and may offer some clarity on what led to the actor’s exit from the much-awaited film.

Why is Jagjit Singh Bhavnani meeting IMPPA?

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had approached IMPPA with a complaint related to Ranveer Singh’s withdrawal from Don 3. The producers reportedly submitted documents connected to the project including the agreement signed between the parties. They also informed the association that promotional material for the film had already been shot.

IMPPA president Abhay Sinha said the producers had sought intervention and that the association had subsequently written to Ranveer asking for his response. The matter did not move ahead immediately because Ranveer’s lawyer had questioned IMPPA’s jurisdiction.

Ranveer Singh’s side agrees to meet

The situation changed recently when Jagjit Singh Bhavnani approached IMPPA and expressed his willingness to meet the association. According to Abhay Sinha, the association also received communication from a lawyer confirming that Ranveer’s side was prepared to attend once a date was fixed.

IMPPA now plans to hear the actor’s side before deciding what should happen next. The body has said that the reason behind Ranveer’s exit is not yet clear to it and that hearing his representative will be important before taking any further step.

How did the Don 3 dispute begin?

The disagreement became public after Farhan and Ritesh approached the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association over Ranveer’s exit. The issue later reached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) which issued a non-cooperation notice against the actor.

The directive was withdrawn after eight days following IMPPA’s intervention. The association wanted the concerned parties to have an opportunity to present their views before any final decision was taken. Ranveer’s team also responded through legal channels after the non-cooperation directive.

What happened between Ranveer Singh and the makers?

Ranveer was announced as the new face of the Don franchise in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan starred in Don and Don 2. He remained attached to Don 3 for several years as the project went through development and preparation.

Reports of differences between Ranveer and the makers surfaced in late 2025. His reported decision to leave came after considerable work had already been done on the project. Farhan later approached FWICE claiming that the withdrawal had caused the producers financial losses of around Rs 45 crore.

Ranveer’s team maintained that the actor had deliberately remained quiet about the matter and wanted the issue to be handled professionally. His spokesperson stressed his respect for the film fraternity and everyone connected with the Don franchise.