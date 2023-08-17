Home

Entertainment

Don 3: Who Is The Leading Lady Opposite Ranveer Singh? Farhan Akhtar Has This To Say

Don 3: Who Is The Leading Lady Opposite Ranveer Singh? Farhan Akhtar Has This To Say

After facing backlash over the casting of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Ranveer Singh, the director, Farhan Akhtar has spilled some beans about the casting of the female lead.

Don 3 is expected to be released in theatres in 2025.

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar announced one of the most anticipated films of the Indian cinema for over a decade last week. Teasing the cinegoers with the iconic theme of Don, the director dropped a bomb that Don 3 was officially in the making. With the announcement came a bunch of criticism for the director as Ranveer Singh was handed over the responsibility to take the legacy forward and be the new Don in the third installment of the Don franchise. Many lauded the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani actor Ranveer Singh’s look while others expressed their disappointment. They trolled the director over his decision as they feel he cannot fill in the shoes of megastar Shah Rukh Khan. Now, amid these controversial reports, Farhan has spilled the beans about the casting of the female lead. Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3 is expected to hit the theaters in 2025.

Trending Now

But hold on to your horses, like the backlash the two are facing now, King Khan was too judged before he came on the screen as Don, replacing Big B Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier, the actor-filmmaker revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the one who had suggested Ranveer Singh’s name as the new Don.

Farhan Akhtar Reveals Leading Lady Opposite Ranveer Singh In Don 3

During a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar was asked about the prima donna who would play the lead role in the third installment of Don franchise. Responding to the question, he said that the work is in the process of being finalised. He further said, “I don’t want to get ahead of myself and say something that I may have to take back for any other reason. But as and when it happens, you’ll know.”

Farhan Akhtar On What Fans Can Expect From Don 3

Talking about the teaser video, director Farhan Akhtar said, “We just made an announcement because I do believe that it’s nice for Ranveer to have this moment where he just lets the world know that he is playing Don. People will gradually start understanding what we are going to do with him so we need a little bit of time on that.”

The director also disclosed the differences cinephiles would get to see in Ranveer’s Don character. He added that the film is filled with action and thrill, and expressed that they are really focused on trying to find the right kind of tonality for Ranveer.

Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Mixed Reactions To Cast Ranveer Singh In Don 3

Farhan Akhtar, while speaking to the news outlet, opened up about the trolls and criticism he and Ranveer Singh faced after the announcement of a new don for Don 3. He said that he is just looking forward to getting it going. “I mean Ranveer is amazing and he’s great for the part. He is also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh Khan did it. Everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?’. That whole thing happened then too,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES