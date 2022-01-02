Mumbai: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared a witty and quirky video of her mother and actor Neena Gupta. In the video, Neena gave Masaba three ‘advice’ for 2022, including a firm caution not to refer to her as ‘buddhi’ (old woman). “Ok, for the New Year, three advice for my daughter, for 2022,” Neena said in the brief video. One is, don’t shout at me.” “Two, don’t ever call me buddhi,” she said seriously after a brief pause. “And three that you already know, I mean so many people must have told you, slow and steady wins the race,” she continued her advice.Also Read - Smriti Irani, Sameera Reddy to Khushbu Sundar: Incredible Weight Loss Transformations of 2021

Masaba posted the video on Instagram, captioning it, “Asked mom what her resolutions are for the new year. Instead, she decided I should have some for her that she dictates #happynewyear #momjokes #neenaji.” Also Read - Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra Bags Sooraj Barjatya Film, Joins Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher

Take a look at the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Also Read - Rhea Kapoor Takes a Dip In The Pool In Sexy Black Bikini Along With BFF Masaba Gupta | See Pics

Fans and celebrities praised Neena’s straightforward advice, with many describing her as ‘incredibly cute’ in the comments section. Masaba Gupta is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer, Vivian Richards. Masaba Masaba, a Netflix original, was the designer’s acting debut. She will also appear in the series’ second season.

Watch this space for more updates!