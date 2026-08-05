‘Don’t compare Ramayana with Adipurush’: Manoj Muntashir admits Prabhas film failed to meet expectations

Lyricist, poet, dialogue writer and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir praises Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, says Adipurush 'couldn't meet expectations'. Check his full statement on the comparisons.

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Ramayana and Adipurush (PC- Twitter)

As excitement around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continues to grow, comparisons with Prabhas-starrer Adipurush have started surfacing online. However, Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir believes the two films should not be compared, admitting that the 2023 film failed to live up to people’s expectations. Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Manoj said he is rooting for Ramayana and hopes the film becomes a huge success. He also praised Yash, who plays Ravana in the upcoming epic.

“Yash is a very good actor, and there is no doubt about that. My best wishes are with every film that takes our stories to the world stage. I have a lot of good wishes for Ramayana,” he said.

Addressing the comparisons between the two films, Manoj said it was unfair to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. “It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn’t meet expectations. Everyone associated with the film worked very hard, but it was a failed attempt,” he said.

He, however, expressed pride in the film’s soundtrack, saying its music was loved by audiences. He also hoped that the music of Ramayana, composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, would become an even bigger success.

Released in 2023, Adipurush starred Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. Made on a reported budget of Rs 550 crore, the film opened strongly at the box office but witnessed a sharp decline after receiving negative reviews. It was widely criticised for its dialogues, visual effects and the portrayal of several characters from the epic.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has already generated significant buzz after the release of its trailer. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 is slated to release during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.