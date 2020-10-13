Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya gave a befitting reply to a troll who asked her to learn to live sans makeup and air conditioner for a day. When the entire Mumbai city experienced a power cut for hours, like many others, Divyanka also tweeted about it to find out why there is a power outage in the city, but her tweet gave a chance to a troll to take a dig at her. Also Read - Mumbai Power Failure: Major Outage Brings City to Standstill For Hours | Here's What Happened

She tweeted, "काम से निकले, अब बेकार और बेज़ार से फिर रहे हैं. भई कोई बताएगा आज बंबई में बिजली क्यों नहीं है? #PowerOutage #PowerCut #Mumbai. (sic)"

The troll replied to her tweet, “एक दिन बिना मेकअप के,बिना AC के भी रहना सीखो मैडम दाहिया! (sic)”

एक दिन बिना मेकअप के,बिना AC के भी रहना सीखो मैडम दाहिया! — jkjain (@indorempindia) October 12, 2020



Divyanka gave a calm and composed reply and tweeted back, “बेवजह हीरो मत बनिये अंकल. काम तो सरकारी था जिस में मेकअप की ज़रुरत नहीं. पर विशेष टिप्पणियाँ तो इस प्रकार करते हैं आप लोग जैसे जगह जगह बिग बॉस का कैमरा लगाया हो . कुछ अच्छा लिखें, आशिर्वाद दें, अन्यथा काम से काम रखें!”

बेवजह हीरो मत बनिये अंकल. काम तो सरकारी था जिस में मेकअप की ज़रुरत नहीं. पर विशेष टिप्पणियाँ तो इस प्रकार करते हैं आप लोग जैसे जगह जगह बिग बॉस का कैमरा लगाया हो .

कुछ अच्छा लिखें, आशिर्वाद दें, अन्यथा काम से काम रखें!🙏 — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 12, 2020



Meanwhile, on the work front, Divyanka just wrapped up her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein before the lockdown. She has spent her lockdown period with husband Vivek Dahiya and the couple recently went to a small trip to Lonavla.