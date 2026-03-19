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Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama dies at 84

Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama dies at 84

The passing of a celebrated animation filmmaker marks the end of an era, with his work continuing to inspire generations of audiences and creators worldwide.

Tsutomu Shibayama known for shaping legacy of Doraemon, passes away at age 84 after battle with lung cancer. His death, due to lung cancer, was announced by Ajia-do Animation Works on March 17, 2026. According to studio, Shibayama died on March 6. News brought wave of sadness across anime community. Known as creative force behind many iconic stories his contribution remains unforgettable for fans across generations.

Journey behind iconic legacy

Career of Shibayama Tsutomu reflects dedication passion and vision. Beginning journey in 1963 with Toei Animation he later moved to Shin-Ei Animation where major part of Doraemon journey took shape. His direction for 1979 Doraemon series played crucial role in making character household name not just in Japan but globally.

Over span of more than two decades he directed 22 feature films under Doraemon franchise. Each project added emotional depth humor and life lessons which connected strongly with audiences of all age groups.

Contribution beyond Doraemon

Work of Shibayama extended beyond single franchise. He contributed to several known titles including Chibi Maruko-chan Lupin III and Kaiketsu Zorori. His creative approach helped shape storytelling style in Japanese animation industry.

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In 1978 he co founded Ajia-do Animation Works along with Osamu Kobayashi and Michishiro Yamada. This step further strengthened his role as influential figure in animation world.

Recognition and final goodbye

Shibayama Tsutomu received Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 from Japan Agency for Cultural Affairs recognising his decades long impact. His passing marks end of remarkable journey though his work continues to inspire creators worldwide. Funeral ceremony took place privately as per family wishes while memorial event expected to be announced later.

Story Highlights

Tsutomu Shibayama passes away at 84 due to lung cancer

Death announced on March 17 while he passed on March 6

Directed Doraemon series and 22 feature films

Played key role in shaping Japanese animation industry

Legacy of Shibayama Tsutomu stands as powerful reminder of how storytelling can connect generations. His work continues to live through characters and stories that remain part of childhood memories for millions.

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