That Britney Spears, the "Princess of Pop" who has sold 150 million records worldwide, is going back to the place where she rightfully belongs, "The Recording Studio". She would be accompanied by the "Rocket Man" himself, Sir Elton John and it is a piece of confirmed news by virtue of coming straight from the stable. Britney Spears and Sir Elton John will work on a new track named "Hold Me Closer". Speculations were rife in the recent weeks about the two coming together and now it has been stamped.

Here’s the post by Sir Elton

Though a release date has yet to be announced, confirming the collaboration, John shared an image of the single artwork, which features a simple rocket emoji and a red rose, symbols used by each of the artists. See above!

Also, Sir Elton John is wrapping up a 50-plus year career with a farewell tour as he kicked off the final leg of his North American farewell tour on July 15 at Citizens Bank Park, home of baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies.

“I’m really looking forward to spending the rest of my life with my children and my husband,” shared Sir Elton John. “Be kind to yourself. Love each other.”

He has sold over 300 million records worldwide, has played over 4,000 shows in 80 countries, and recorded one of the best-selling singles of all time, his 1997 reworking of “Candle In The Wind” to eulogize Princess Diana, which sold 33 million copies.