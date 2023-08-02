Home

Entertainment

Ananya Panday Has This To Say On Age Gap With Dream Girl 2 Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana

Ananya Panday Has This To Say On Age Gap With Dream Girl 2 Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana

During the trailer launch event of the much-anticipated film Dream Girl 2, leading lady Ananya Panday talked about the 14-year-old age gap with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ananya Panday on age gap with Ayushmann Khurrana. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday will be seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the highly-awaited sequel, Dream Girl 2. However, did you know that these two co-stars have a massive age gap of 14 years? Speaking during the trailer launch event of the movie recently, the leading lady of the film opened up about the age gap saying it should not matter as the age gap has always existed in Indian cinema. She added that the audience should not fixate on the age while watching Dream Girl 2. For the unversed, while Ayushmann Khurrana is 38 years old, Ananya Panday is only 24.

Trending Now

Speaking to E-Times, Ananya was quoted saying that people should not fixate on age while watching the film. She said if they are preoccupied with this notion, then it becomes a problem. Ananya Panday further added that as long as two actors are suitable for their respective roles, the age gap is perfectly acceptable.

About Dream Girl 2

If the trailer of Dream Girl 2 is any hint, protagonist Ayushmann Khurrana has taken the character of Pooja a notch higher in the sequel.

The original drama featured him only speaking as Pooja, but this time, he is also dressed up as her. However, just like Dream Girl, he will be seen fooling a lot of men who are in love with his female avatar.

All about Dream Girl 2

Originally supposed to release in July this year, Dream Girl 2 is now slated to hit the big screens on August 25. The film was pushed because of the extensive VFX work. Talking about the movie, producer Ektaa Kapoor was quoted saying that they wanted Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja, and hence they took extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. She added that as VFX is an integral part of the movie, they want to ensure that they deliver a high-quality product to the audience.

Made under the direction of Raaj Shaandilyaa, the cast of Dream Girl 2 will also see Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa playing ancillary roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES