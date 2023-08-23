Home

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Prediction): Can This be Ayushmann Khurrana’s First Hit in 4 Years After Bala? – Check Advance Booking Report

Dream Girl 2 will be riding big on a good word-of-mouth. The audience is currently in the mood of going to theatres and accept Bollywood films but it will be interesting to see if Ayushmann Khurrana can maintain that fervour at the Box Office now.

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Prediction) Can This be Ayushmann Khurrana's First Hit in 4 Years After Bala - Check Advance Booking Report

Dream Girl 2 to remove Ayushmann Khurrana’s dry spell at Box Office: Dream Girl 2 is all set to test the waters at the Box Office with its release this weekend. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer is releasing when the Gadar 2 craze continues to get bigger every weekend. OMG 2 is also running decently on screens and the only thing that can make Dream Girl 2 find its footing in this market is terrific word-of-mouth.

The advance bookings for the film suggest a decent opening, on the lines of what the first film in the franchise received. Released in 2019, the film opened at around Rs 10 crore nett in India and Dream Girl 2 is expected to do the same. As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, the film has sold around 27K tickets worth 80 lakhs for the opening day. In the three national chains, it has sold approximately 17.4K tickets, including 12.4K tickets in PVR, 2750 tickets in INOX, and 2250 tickets in Cinepolis.

The film will have spot bookings which will eventually take it to a double-digit opening. It will be too early to say if the film will beat Bala to become Ayushmann’s highest-grossing film ever. But, even if it manages to reach past Rs 50 crore nett, it will be able to remove the actor’s dry spell at the Box Office. The actor hasn’t given any hit film in the last four years. His last hit was Bala in 2019 which fetched Rs 110.97 crore nett in its lifetime run.

Check The List of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Top Hit Films at Indian Box Office (nett collection) – sacnilk:

Bala (2019): Rs 110.97 crore – Super Hit Dream Girl (2019): Rs 139.37 crore – Super Hit Article 15 (2019): Rs 65.25 crore – Hit Badhaai Ho (2018): Rs 134.46 crore – Blockbuster Andhadhun (2018): Rs 73.37 crore – Hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017): Rs 41.98 crore – Semi Hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015): Rs 30.26 crore – Semi Hit Vicky Donor: Rs 41 crore – Hit

Dream Girl 2 will be facing huge competition from both Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Both movies are working well at the Box Office and are making records every second day. However, the good thing is that the audience seems to be in the mood to watch movies and accept good cinema. With Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann is returning to his genre of social comedy and that could be another factor to attract the audience to theatres. The pre-buzz around the film is positive and the promotions seem to have done its job. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Dream Girl 2!

