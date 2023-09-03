Home

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann's dramedy is inching closer to Rs 100 Crore on second Sunday. - Check Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Comic-Caper Inches Closer to Rs 100 Crore - Check Detailed Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana is back with his massy entertainer Dream Girl 2. The actor known for his versatility and pathbreaking roles is also hailed for his comic timings. Ayushmann’s Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho And Dream Girl had elements of humour with a social message. Although, his performances in Andhadhun, Anek and An Action Hero were equally praised, but audiences have mostly liked him in family entertainers since Bareilly Ki Barfi. Dream Girl 2 is still going strong in its second week despite the Gadar 2 and Jailer mania. The recent Telugu release Kushi which has got a decent opening has also been unable to impact Dream Girl‘s dream run.

EKTA KAPOOR SHARES SATURDAY COLLECTION OF DREAM GIRL 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

DREAM GILR 2 EYES RS 100 CRORE CLUB IN ITS SECOND WEEK

The collection figures of the Raaj Shandilya directorial in its second week are surprising. While Dream Girl 2 garnered Rs 4.70 Crore on Friday, it collected Rs 6.36 Crore on Saturday, as reported by entertainment portal Sacnilk. Producer Ekta Kapoor confirmed the same in her Instagram post. The Ayushmann starrer dramedy is also expected to collect Rs 7.50 Crore on Sunday, as per the early estimates of Sacnilk. The rise in numbers in its second week amid box office dominance of Sunny Deol, Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. So far the Dream Girl sequel might collect Rs 85 Crore Net according to early prediction, which brings it closer to the Rs 100 Crore club.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF DREAM GIRL 2 (SACNILK):

Friday: Rs 10.69 Crore

Saturday: Rs 14.02 Crore

Sunday: Rs 16.00 Crore

Monday: Rs 5.42 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 5.87 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 7.50 Crore

Thursday: Rs 7.50 Crore

Friday (2nd): Rs 4.70 Crore

Saturday: Rs 6.36 Crore

Sunday: Rs 7.50 Crore (may earn)

Total: Rs 85.56 Crore

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Seema Pahwa in crucial roles.

For more updates on Dream Girl 2, check out this space at .

