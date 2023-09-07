Home

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann's film has achieved a milestone feat despite SRK's Jawan creating havoc on its first day. - Check Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann's Comedy Eyes Rs 200 Crore Despite Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Mania - Check Detailed Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana’s comic caper Dream Girl 2 has achieved a remarkable feat at the box office despite the dominance of Jailer, Gadar 2 and OMG 2. The actor’s comedy has attained another milestone by remaining consistent amid the craze over Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The Atlee directorial has received laurels from audiences and critics in the early trends and is expected to make record breaking collection post Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Jawan’s pre-sales is around Rs 5 Crore with Saturday (third day) getting around Rs 13 Crore, followed by Sunday (fourth day) with Rs 10 Crore, as reported by Sacnilk. Ayushmann’s Dream Girl sequel has collected Rs 94.51 Crore Net in India according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.

EKTA KAPOOR SHARED THE 12-DAY COLLECTION OF DREAM GIRL 2:

DREAM GIRL 2 INCHES CLOSER TO RS 100 CRORE NET ON DAY 13

Dream Girl 2 garnered Rs 2.55 Crore Net on Wednesday as reported by Sacnilk on the basis of its early box office estimates. The film’s gross collection has been estimated to be around Rs 189.02 Crore, which makes it closer to Rs 200 Crore mark. The Ayushmann’s starrer global collection on Tuesday was recorded Rs 118.86 Crore which was shared by producer Ekta Kapoor.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE NET BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF DREAM GIRL 2 (SACNILK):

Friday: Rs 10.69 Crore

Saturday: Rs 14.02 Crore

Sunday: Rs 16.00 Crore

Monday: Rs 5.42 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 5.87 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 7.5 Crore

Thursday: Rs 7.5 Crore

Friday (Week 2) : Rs 4.7 Crore

: Rs 4.7 Crore Saturday: Rs 6.36 Crore

Sunday: Rs 8.10 Crore

Monday: Rs 2.80 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.00 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 2.55 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 94.51 Crore

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Seema Pahwa in crucial roles.

