Home

Entertainment

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann’s Comedy Inches Closer to Rs 100 Crore Amid Jawan’s Rampage -Check Detailed Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann’s Comedy Inches Closer to Rs 100 Crore Amid Jawan’s Rampage -Check Detailed Report

Dream Girl 2 BOC Day 16 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann's comic caper is inching closer to Rs 100 Crore amid Jawan's rampage. - Check Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann's Comedy Inches Closer to Rs 100 Crore Amid Jawan's Rampage -Check Detailed Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine with the humungous success of his comic-caper Dream Girl 2. The Raaj Shandilya directorial survived the box office storm of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Rajnikanth’s Jailer and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. The actor along with the whole team recently hosted the success bash of their comedy. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Dream Girl and has been well received by the movie-goers. Ayushmann had also thanked the audiences for the first day collection of Dream Girl 2 and captioned his Instagram post as, “Thank you for giving me my life’s biggest opening. 🙏🏽❤️.” The film had garnered Rs 10.69 Crore on its first day.

Trending Now

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA SHARES FUN BTS VIDEO OF DREAM GIRL 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

You may like to read

DEREAM GIRL 2 ALMOST HITS THE RS 100 CRORE MARK

Ayushmann’s comedy had earlier seen fall in earnings as it collected Rs 0.93 Crore on Friday as against Rs 1 Crore on Thursday. While the drop in numbers could be possible because of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan release, Dream Girl 2 is again expected to witness a rise in its collection figures. The film might earn Rs 1.15 Crore on Saturday, as estimated by Sacnilk. The total collection of the movie would be around Rs 97.74 Crore Net bringing it closer to Rs 100 Crore mark. The gross earnings could also possibly reach near Rs 195 Crore, making it almost close to the Rs 200 Crore club.

EKTA KAPOOR DROPS PICTURE FROM DREAM GIRL 2 SUCCESS BASH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

CHECK THE DAY-WISE NET BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF DREAM GIRL 2 (SACNILK):

Friday: Rs 10.69 Crore

Saturday: Rs 14.02 Crore

Sunday: Rs 16.00 Crore

Monday: Rs 5.42 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 5.87 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 7.5 Crore

Thursday: Rs 7.5 Crore

Friday (Week 2) : Rs 4.7 Crore

: Rs 4.7 Crore Saturday: Rs 6.36 Crore

Sunday: Rs 8.10 Crore

Monday: Rs 2.80 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.00 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 2.7 Crore

Thursday: Rs 1 Crore

Friday (Week 3): Rs 0.93 Crore (rough data)

Saturday: Rs 1.15 Crore (may earn)

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Seema Pahwa in crucial roles.

For more updates on Dream Girl 2 box office collection, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES