Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann’s Film Sees Growth on Third Weekend – Check Detailed Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 (Early Estimates): Dream Girl 2 marks the return of Ayushmann Khurrana post the dry run in his career due to the debacle of Anek and An Action Hero. The comic-caper directed by Raaj Shandilya has been well received and has turned out to be the biggest commercial success in Ayushmann’s filmography. The actor known for his versatility has always been appreciated in humorous roles in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho! and Dream Girl. Dream Girl 2 has garnered close to Rs 100 Crore Net at the box office after surviving the box office Tsunami of Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2.

EKTA KAPOOR SHARES POST FROM DREAM GIRL 2 SUCCESS BASH:

DREAM GIRL 2 WITNESSES RISE IN COLLECTION ON THIRD SATURDAY DESPITE JAWAN MANIA

Ayushmann’s comedy reportedly collected Rs 1.41 Crore on its third Saturday, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. Despite facing huge dominance from Shah Rukh Khan’s vigilante actioner Jawan, the movie is expected to earn Rs 1.50 Crore on Sunday, as reported by Sacnilk. Amid action and hard-hitting themes, Ayushmann’s crazy comedy resonated with the masses. The actor even said in one of his interviews that Dream Girl 2 has the same audience as Gadar 2 and people should not look from logic. Going by the estimates calculated by Sacnilk, Dream Girl 2 might gross Rs 200 Crore by Monday.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE NET BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF DREAM GIRL 2 (SACNILK):

Friday: Rs 10.69 Crore

Saturday: Rs 14.02 Crore

Sunday: Rs 16.00 Crore

Monday: Rs 5.42 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 5.87 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 7.5 Crore

Thursday: Rs 7.5 Crore

Friday (Week 2) : Rs 4.7 Crore

: Rs 4.7 Crore Saturday: Rs 6.36 Crore

Sunday: Rs 8.10 Crore

Monday: Rs 2.80 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.00 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 2.7 Crore

Thursday: Rs 1 Crore

Friday: Rs 0.9 Crore

Saturday: Rs 1.41 Crore (rough data)

Sunday: Rs 1.50 Crore (may earn)

Total: Rs 99.47 Crore Net

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Seema Pahwa in crucial roles.

