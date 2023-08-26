Home

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana's Film to See Rise in Earnings on Saturday – Check Detailed Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film to See Rise in Earnings on Saturday – Check Detailed Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy is expected to earn in double-digits on Saturday. - Check Detailed Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana's Laugh Riot to Witness Double-Digit Earnings on Saturday - Check Detailed Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana’s laugh-riot Dream Girl 2 got mixed reviews from film critics, while it was hailed by his fans. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster is based on the same theme of comedy-of-errors as Ayushmann returns to his home turf. Though the actor has experimented with his characters and is praised for his versatility, his comic timings have always been hailed by his fans. The first installment of Dream Girl is considered the biggest commercial hit of Ayushmann’s movie career. However, the film kicked off with a mere Rs 9.70 Crore on its opening day.

Highlights Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 is expected to collect Rs 12.00 Crore on Saturday.

Dream girl 2 first day earnings affected due to the massive success of Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

Dream Girl 2 crucial to end the dry spell in Ayushmann Khurrana's movie career.

DREAM GIRL 2 EXPECTED TO EARN DOUBLE-DIGITS ON SATURDAY

The massive success of Gadar 2 could be one of the reasons behind the underperformance of Dream Girl 2 in-spite of the hype. Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 that had a slower start on its First Friday also picked up due to positive word-of-mouth. Although, Ayushmann’s films do cater to family audiences post Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl and hence, it’s too early to predict the box office fate of Dream Girl 2. The film is expected to collect Rs 12.00 Crore, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF DREAM GIRL 2 (Sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 9.70 Crore

Saturday: Rs 12.00 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 21.70 Crore

DREAM GIRL 2 IMPORTANT TO REMOVE DRY SPELL FROM AYUSHMANN’S MOVIE CAREER

Dream Girl 2 is a crucial film in Ayushmann’s career as it can remove the dry spell in the box office performance of his films. His last film An Action Hero (2022) failed to resonate with the audiences. His last successful film was Amar Kaushik’s Bala (2019), which earned Rs 110.97 Crore Nett. Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee who were part of the first installment have joined Ayushmann in the sequel as well. Nushrratt Bharucha is not a part of Dream Girl 2 as this time Ananya Panday stars opposite Ayushmann. Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Seema Pahwa also play crucial roles in the Raaj Shandilya directorial.

