Dream Girl 2 is on a good run at the Box Office. The film collected a decent figure in its first weekend which is on the lines of what Ayushmann Khurrana's third highest-grossing film, Bala collected during its run.

Dream Girl 2 to beat Bala at Box Office?: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 is making waves despite the thunderous response of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 at the Box Office. The film has received mixed reviews and has largely benefitted from the legacy of the franchise. After its first weekend, Dream Girl 2 stands at a good total of Rs 40.71 crore. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial performed better on Sunday and collected its highest total in three days.

Ayushmann Khurrana's film on a good run at the Box Office

Will Dream Girl 2 beat Bala to become Ayushmann's third highest-grossing film at Box Office?

Check The First Weekend Total of Dream Girl 2 After 3 Days (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 10.69 crore

Saturday: Rs 14.02 crore

Sunday: Rs 16 crore

Total: Rs 40.71 crore

The performance of the film is on the lines of what Bala collected during its first-weekend run. Released in 2019, it is the third highest-grossing film on Ayushmann’s resume. Bala collected Rs 110.97 crore nett in its lifetime run. Dream Girl 1, released in the same year, continues to be the biggest film for the actor at Rs 139.37 crore nett, followed by Badhaai Ho in 2018 which earned Rs 134.46 crore nett.

Check The List of Top 8 Highest-Grossing Films of Ayushmann Khurrana – nett collection (sacnilk):

Bala (2019): Rs 110.97 crore – Super Hit Dream Girl (2019): Rs 139.37 crore – Super Hit Article 15 (2019): Rs 65.25 crore – Hit Badhaai Ho (2018): Rs 134.46 crore – Blockbuster Andhadhun (2018): Rs 73.37 crore – Hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017): Rs 41.98 crore – Semi Hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015): Rs 30.26 crore – Semi Hit Vicky Donor: Rs 41 crore – Hit

The journey for Dream Girl 2 to become the highest-grossing film for Ayushmann looks difficult. This one only has a one-week window to perform smoothly at the Box Office until Jawan hits the screens next week and starts sharing the screens. Dream Girl collected Rs 45.02 crore nett in its first weekend while Bala earned Rs 43.95 crore. If everything goes well, Dream Girl 2 might challenge Bala’s lifetime business. However, this week would be extremely crucial in determining its pace to reach its target. What are your expectations with its lifetime earnings? Watch this space for all the latest box-office updates on Dream Girl 2!

