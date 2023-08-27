Home

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana's Dramedy to Witness Massive Jump on Sunday - Check Detailed Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 has opened up with positive response and is heading towards its dream run at the box office. The film which opened up with decent numbers went beyond expectations on Saturday. The comic caper starring Ayushmann and Ananya Panday has resonated with the audiences. Apart from mixed reactions from movie critics, fans have given a thumbs up to the Raaj Shandilya’s directorial. This is Raaj and Ayushmann’s second collaboration after the 2019 blockbuster Dream Girl. Dream Girl 2 is among the most highly anticipated films of 2023 because of Ayushmann’s flair for comic roles.

Highlights Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 is expected to collect Rs 16.06 Crore on Sunday

Dream Girl 2 to reach Rs 40 Crore mark with its first weekend collection.

Dream Girl 2 marks the second collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Raaj Shandilya after Dream Girl.

DREAM GIRL 2 SEES HUGE RISE IN COLLECTION ON SATURDAY

The Ayushmann-Ananya starrer dramedy collected Rs 14.02 Crore on Saturday, as confimed by producer Ekta Kapoor. It had kicked off with its Friday earnings recorded as Rs 10.69 Crore. The makers and team had officially confirmed the same. Comedy, family drama, patriotism and epic films in India have a connect with larger audience base. Such themes bring a community experience of movie watching. These are unique emotions where the whole family goes to the theatre to enjoy the experience. With films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, Ayushmann has reached out to the masses. Dream Girl 2 is expected to earn Rs 16.06 Crore, as estimated by Sacnilk.

EKTA KAPOOR SHARES DREAM GIRL 2 SATURDAY OFFICIAL COLLECTION FIGUERS:

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF DREAM GIRL 2:

Friday: Rs 10.69 Crore

Saturday: Rs 14.02 Crore (early estimates by Sacnilk)

Sunday: Rs 16.06 Crore

Total: Rs 40.77 Crore

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA ELATED WITH DREAM GIRL 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Ayushmann recently reacted to the box office opening of Dream Girl 2 in an interaction with PTI. He said, “It feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2. Dream Girl is a franchise that has given me a lot of love and I’m really happy with the start that Dream Girl 2 has got at the box office” He further added, “As an entertainer, it feels amazing to bring people to theatres and experience them having a great time. Dream Girl 2 is a film that delivers entertainment in spades. It has a big promise that people will laugh their hearts out and it is good to note that the film has lived up to the expectations to take this solid start at the counters.”

Dream Girl 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Seema Pahwa in crucial roles.

