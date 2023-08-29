Home

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Way Past The First Film, Can it Reach Rs 100 Crore Before Jawan Release?

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 has collected around Rs 50 crore in five days. It will be interesting to see if it manages to rake in Rs 100 crore nett in the next nine days before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan hits the screens.

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana's Dramedy to Witness Massive Jump on Sunday - Check Detailed Report

Will Dream Girl 2 enter Rs 100 crore club?: Dream Girl 2 is making Ayushmann Khurrana’s presence felt at the Box Office. The actor was experiencing a dry spell for the last four years but it seems like he could finally get a film which will cross the benchmark of Rs 100 crore nett at the domestic Box Office. The film has done the business of around Rs 50 crore nett in five days as per the early estimates for Tuesday. While this figure is lower than what Dream Girl 1 collected in its five days of release, it is still a good sign considering the Gadar 2 wave is still on at the Box Office.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office of Dream Girl 2 After 5 Days – nett collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 10.69 crore

Saturday: Rs 14.02 crore

Sunday: Rs 16 crore

Monday: Rs 5.42 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 51.63 crore

Dream Girl 1, which was released in 2019 collected Rs 7.43 crore on its first Monday and Rs 7.40 crore on Tuesday, taking the total of five days to Rs 59.85 crore nett. Dream Girl 2 is far behind it but its bigger concern is to enter the Rs 100 crore club before Jawan hits the screens next week.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is riding high on its popularity and there’s no way any film can stand in front of it once it hits the screens on September 9. And if good word-of-mouth escalates, which is likely to happen, it can even hinder the smooth run of Gadar 2 at the Box Office. Dream Girl 2 can easily cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark before next Friday and can also surpass Bala (Rs 110.97 crore) to become Ayushmann’s third-biggest film of all time in India. But, this week’s performance stands crucial in determining the same.

What do you think of Dream Girl 2 collections now? Can it really cross Rs 100 crore by next Friday? Watch this space for all the latest box-office updates on Dream Girl 2!

