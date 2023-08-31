Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann’s Comedy Gets The Biggest First Week Earnings in His Career – Check Detailed Report
Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann's comic caper is set to achieve the biggest first week earnings in his career.
Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Estimates): Dream Girl 2 is continuing it’s dream run at the box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday’s comic caper has achieved a milestone feat with a peak in its earnings on Day 6. The Raaj Shandilya directorial is expected to cross Rs 60 Crore in its first week, making it third biggest net earner in Ayushmann’s career after Bala and Dream Girl. The film has broken the dry spell in the actor’s career after the debacle of his last release An Action Hero (2022). Despite of the box office dominance of Gadar 2 and Jailer, Dream Girl 2 has managed to win accolades from movie buffs.
EKTA KAPOOR SHARES DREAM GIRL 2 DAY 6 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION:
DREAM GIRL 2 BECOMES BIGGEST HIT IN ANANYA PANDAY’S CAREER
Dream Girl 2 collected Rs 7.50 Crore Net on Wednesday, as confirmed by the makers. The dramedy starring Ayushmann and Ananya is expected to collect Rs 6.50 Crore. Although the whole nation including celebs are in festive mode as they celebrate brother-sister bond on Rakshabandhan, Ayushmann’s film has got a decent response. The movie has also turned out to be game changer in Ananya’s career. Dream Girl 2 became not only the biggest theatrical hit for the actress but also garnered more money in terms of first week collection as opposed to her earlier releases. It is Ananya’s first film which has earned Rs 59.50 Crore Net within six days. The film is expected to cross the Rs 60 Crore mark on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
CHECK FIRST WEEK COLLECTION OF AYUSHMANN KHURRANA’S PREVIOUS FILMS (Bollywood Hungama)
- An Action Hero – Rs 8.19 Crore
- Doctor G – Rs 21.95 Crore
- Anek – Rs 8.oo Crore
- Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – Rs 22.61 Crore
- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – Rs 44.84 Crore
- Bala – Rs 72.24 Crore
- Dream Girl – Rs 72.20 Crore
- Article 15 – Rs 34.21 Crore
- Badhaai Ho – Rs 66.45 Crore
- AndhaDhun – Rs 27.65 Crore
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – Rs 24.03 Crore
- Bareilly Ki Barfi – Rs 18.72 Crore
- Meri Pyaar Bindu – Rs 9.20 Crore
- Dum Laga Ke Haisha – Rs 30.19 Crore
- Hawaizaada – Rs 3.53 Crore
- Bewkoofiyaan – Rs 12.77 Crore
- Nauatanki Saala – Rs 19 Crore
- Vicky Donor – Rs 12.50 Crore
CHECK FIRST WEEK COLLECTION OF ANANYA PANDAY’S PREVIOUS FILMS (Bollywood Hungama)
- Liger – Rs 17.90 Crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh – Rs 55.97 Crore
- Student of the Year 2 – Rs 56.83 Crore
CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF DREAM GIRL 2 AFTER 6 DAYS (SACNILK):
- Friday: Rs 10.69 crore
- Saturday: Rs 14.02 crore
- Sunday: Rs 16 crore
- Monday: Rs 5.42 crore
- Tuesday: Rs 5.87 Crore
- Wednesday: Rs 7.50 Crore
- Thursday: Rs 6.50 Crore (may earn)
Dream Girl 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Seema Pahwa in crucial roles.
