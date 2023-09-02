Home

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana's film witnessed minor jump on its second Saturday. - Check Report

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 (Early Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy Dream Girl 2 is winning accolades amid the massive success of Rajnikanth’s Jailer, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. The film is being hailed for its massy content and the comic timings of the actors. Dream Girl 2 marks the second collaboration of Ayushmann and Raaj Shandilya after Dream Girl (2019). Despite receiving mixed reactions from movie critics, the Ayushmann starrer resonated with movie buffs. the actor had recently said in one of his interviews that his film has the same audiences as Gadar 2 and those looking for logic may not connect with it.

DREAM GIRL 2 CROSSES RS 75 CRORE MARK ON SECOND SATURDAY

Dream Girl 2 is expected to cross Rs 75 Crore mark on Saturday, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The makers had earlier confirmed the Sacnilk report which claims the film has garnered Rs 71.70 Crore at the box office. Apart from the decent opening and consistency in collection, the positive word-of-mouth has worked in the film’s favour. Dream Girl 2 might collect Rs 6.00 Crore on Saturday which is higher than its Friday earnings which stood at Rs 4.70 Crore.

EKTA KAPOOR SHARES DREAM GIRL 2 SECOND FRIDAY OFFICIAL COLLECTION FIGUERS:

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF DREAM GIRL 2 (SACNILK):

Friday: Rs 10.69 Crore

Saturday: Rs 14.02 Crore

Sunday: Rs 16.00 Crore

Monday: Rs 5.42 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 5.87 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 7.50 Crore

Thursday: Rs 7.50 Crore

Friday (2nd): Rs 4.70 Crore

Saturday (2nd): Rs 6.00 Crore

Total: Rs 77.70 Crore

Reacting to the positive response to his dramedy on the opening day, Ayushmann in an interaction with PTI said, “As an entertainer, it feels amazing to bring people to theatres and experience them having a great time. Dream Girl 2 is a film that delivers entertainment in spades. It has a big promise that people will laugh their hearts out and it is good to note that the film has lived up to the expectations to take this solid start at the counters.”

Dream Girl 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Seema Pahwa in crucial roles.

