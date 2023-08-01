Home

Dream Girl 2: First look of 'Pooja' from Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday starrer comic caper was unveiled by the makers ahead of trailer launch. See Pic

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana redefined comedy with his iconic role of a voice artist in the 2019 Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial Dream Girl. The film was well received by the audiences and movie critics. Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his versatility and singing portrayed a jobless man who gets work in a call center and is asked to reach out to clients in female voice. Matters take a turn when his cover is almost about to be blown up leading to a comedy-of-errors. Apart from Ayushmann, the film also starred Nushrratt Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Bannerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Bisht and others in crucial roles. However, the sequel seems to be different from the previous story with a slightly changed cast, while retaining the main theme of the franchise.

CHECK OUT AYUSHMANN KHURRANA’S NEW DREAM GIRL 2 POSTER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

DREAM GIRL 2 POSTERS UNVEIL THE LEAD PROTAGONISTS

After releasing the teaser, two posters from the movie have also been unveiled, where Ayushmann’s and Ananya’s characters have been introduced. Shairng Ananya’s look, Balaji Motion Pictures took to social media and captioned their post as, “Presenting humare Karam ki Dream Girl, PARI 💞 #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Tomorrow!” While dropping the teaser, showing Ayushmann’s back donning a saree and disguising as a woman, Balaji wrote, “Everyone’s Dream Girl is back! Trailer out tomorrow.

#25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.’ Now, Ekta Kapoor has shared the final poster hours before the trailer launch and stated that, “Traffic jam hone wala hai, kyunki @pooja___dreamgirl aane wali hai! 💋💃🏻#DreamGirl2Trailer Out Today! #25AugustHogaMast

#DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.”

DREAM GIRL 2 NEW POSTER SHOWS POWERFOUSE PERFORMERS

Ayushmann is nailing as Pooja as he unleashes his inner glamor to mesmerize and dazzle the audiences in the poster. He stands on top of a gleaming car, leaving the viewers spellbound and amazed. The poster is packed with the comedic powerhouses of B-town such as the legendary Paresh Rawal, the evergreen Annu Kapoor, the quirky Abhishek Banerjee, the uproarious Manoj Joshi, the rib-tickling Rajpal Yadav, the master of expressions Vijay Raaz, and the oh-so-lovable Manjot. The audiences are definitely set for a roller coaster joyride. The actors seem to be geared up to create a symphony of laughter that’ll reverberate through the ages!

Dream Girl 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa reunites with Ayushmann in the upcoming dramedy.

The trailer of the Ayushmann-Ananya starrer will release on August 1, 2023.

