Dream Girl 2 HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Dream Girl 2 Leaked Online For Free Download: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s awaited comedy-drama has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film's release.

Dream Girl 2 Leaked Online For Free Download: Dream Girl 2 movie featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday has been released today, August 25, Thursday. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also directed the first film in the franchise, Dream Girl 2 has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film also features Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav among others in important roles. Ayushmann’s fans watched the first day, the first show and celebrated the film on a grand scale as they loved the actor’s comedy avatar. This is also the actor’s first movie in the last four years that actually belongs to his genre of social comedy.

However, there is bad news for the makers as Dream Girl 2 has been leaked online in HD download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. Dream Girl 2’s leak on day one will definitely kill the box office business. The film is already fighting at the Box Office with the Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

Dream Girl 2 is about a young man in a small-town who just wants to pay the loan that his father has taken from almost everyone in the town. He is also in love with a girl and her father has put forth a condition to him before agreeing to get him married to his daughter. There begins his quest to earn money in a short time and the comedy of errors. He starts cross-dressing as a dancer named Pooja and wins the hearts of many men around him who would do anything to be with him now.

Dream Girl 2 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like King of Kotha, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

