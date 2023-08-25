Top Recommended Stories

Dream Girl 2 Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Netizens Give Thumbs Up, Say ‘Ayushmann Khurrana Har Baar Dil Jeet Lete Hai’

Dream Girl 2 LIVE movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's film received positive response from the audience. They loved the film and praised the star cast. Check updates here.

Updated: August 25, 2023 11:59 AM IST

By Kritika Vaid

Dream Girl 2 Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Netizens Give Thumbs Up, Say 'Ayushmann Khurrana Har Baar Dil Jeet Lete Hai'

Dream Girl 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer comedy drama Dream Girl 2  has hit the theatres on August 25, Friday. The movie is being loved by the audience and film critics after they watched the first day-first show. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. Ayushmann Khurrana has won the audience’s hearts with his comic timing as he plays the role of Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura who struggles every day to pay his father’s debt. Ananya Panday in the movie, plays the role of Pari, Karam’s lady love, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. Ayushmann as Karam makes ends meet by turning into Pooja.

Dream Girl 2‘s first reviews have come from the audience and film critics. As of now, the film has got all positive reviews. As per the advance bookings of Dream Girl 2, the film is likely to score Rs 9-10 crore on the opening day. The film has already sold 26,5550 tickets across the three major multiplex chains.

Dream Girl 2 also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.

CHECK DREAM GIRL 2’S LIVE MOVIE REVIEWS AND UPDATES HERE:

Live Updates

  • 12:00 PM IST

    Dream Girl 2 is a family movie:

  • 11:26 AM IST

    Dream Girl 2 to beat An Action Hero and Doctor G at the box office India | After looking at the advance bookings of Dream Girl 2, it is for sure that the film will beat Ayushmann’s last year’s films as they didn’t perform well at the box office.

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Ayushmann Khurrana has created a genre in itself with his socially relevant and gender-sensitive movies and Dream Girl 2 is one of those | Dream Girl 2 may help Ayushmann Khurrana to achieve the box office success as his last year’s films didn’t do well.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana speaks about Ananya Panday’s role in the movie | Ananya Panday replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha in Dream Girl 2. On Ananya Panday’s casting, Ayushmann said, “This is an organic sequel to Dream Girl. We had to cast a different film, and Ananya fit the bill. I think she is very spunky and adds value to the film. The way she has taken the accent in the film, the Mathura accent, is very commendable.”

  • 11:18 AM IST

    Dream Girl 2 Public Review: ‘Ayushmann Khurrana comedy mein har baar dil jeet leta hai’, says a Twitter user.

  • 10:57 AM IST
    Dream Girl 2 Review: Ananya Panday as Pari plays Ayushmann Khurrana’s lady love | Ananya Panday’s glamorous looks in the movie won the internet’s hearts. Watch the movie to know what Ananya as Pari has to offer.
  • 10:50 AM IST

  • 10:49 AM IST
    Dream Girl 2 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana in the film plays a role of Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, who is struggling every day to pay his father’s debt. He has borrowed money from almost everyone on the planet. To make ends meet, Karam turns a girl Pooja, which creates wild chaos and comedy.
  • 10:48 AM IST

    Anu Kapoor’s comic timing in Dream Girl 2 gets applauded by the audience | A Twitter user wrote, ‘Extraordinary comic timing of Anu ji in the film. He deserves more such roles.’

  • 10:42 AM IST

    Dream Girl 2 Review: Controversial film critic KRK tweets about watching Ayushmann Khurrana’s film


