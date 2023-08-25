Home

Dream Girl 2 LIVE movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's film received positive response from the audience. They loved the film and praised the star cast. Check updates here.

Dream Girl 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer comedy drama Dream Girl 2 has hit the theatres on August 25, Friday. The movie is being loved by the audience and film critics after they watched the first day-first show. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. Ayushmann Khurrana has won the audience’s hearts with his comic timing as he plays the role of Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura who struggles every day to pay his father’s debt. Ananya Panday in the movie, plays the role of Pari, Karam’s lady love, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. Ayushmann as Karam makes ends meet by turning into Pooja.

Dream Girl 2‘s first reviews have come from the audience and film critics. As of now, the film has got all positive reviews. As per the advance bookings of Dream Girl 2, the film is likely to score Rs 9-10 crore on the opening day. The film has already sold 26,5550 tickets across the three major multiplex chains.

Dream Girl 2 also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.

