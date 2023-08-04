Home

Dream Girl 2 To Heart Of Stone: List Of Movies To Make Your August Exciting

With the festive season rolling in, the month’s most-anticipated movie includes Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

August is stacked with a whole new and interesting line-up of upcoming movies. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The month of July saw some blockbuster releases like Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Barbie, and Oppenheimer, making the fans go crazy. August is stacked with a whole new and interesting line-up of upcoming movies in theatres as well as OTT. With the festive season rolling in, the month’s most-anticipated movie includes Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. The busy calendar also has Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Ayushmann Khurrana is also back with the rib-tickling comedy film Dream Girl 2. Later in the month, Alia Bhatt-starrer Stone of Heart is also in the pipeline.

Here are the month’s most-anticipated films releasing in August 2023:

Love Nation: Releasing on August 4, the sci-fi thriller is a story of a Scientist who was the messenger of Peacefulness and the Lover of Mankind. He lost his life while following the path of “Ahimsa Parmo Dharma”. Now, the Mission is carried by his son Vishal, and an innovative team Mission with Young talented people who like to reach their destination.

After a lot of ups and Downs, eventually Mission Impossible becomes possible. Talking about the cast, Dharmendra is playing an important role during this Mission, while Deepak Parashar, Milind Gunaji, Mushtaq Khan, and others also play key roles.

Look at the trailer and book your tickets now:

Jailer: Helmed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, Jailer stars Rajinikanth as the stern yet empathetic jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The film revolves around his journey as a jail warden and at a point table turn around when he learns that several terrible gangs break into the jail trying to rescue their leader from the prison. Jailer will hit the theatres on August 10. The film will also feature Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

Watch the trailer below:

Heart Of Stone: After delivering a string of hit films in Bollywood, all eyes are on Alia Bhatt who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone. Co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, the Tom Harper directorial will release on August 11. The action-thriller revolves around a talented spy and a secret member of the Charter. Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of an antagonist, a high-stake enigmatic hacker, who controls all odds and goes against Gal’s character. So, Mark your Calendars and buckle up for the all-new character of Alia Bhatt.

Watch the trailer here:

Gadar 2: The much-anticipated action-drama franchise Gadar 2 takes place against the background of the Indian and Pakistan war. After the 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which depicted the love story of Sakina, a Pakistani girl with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh, the mega-blockbuster film is all set to release on August 11. Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, the film casts Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Utkarsh Sharma will make a return as Jeete, the son of Tara and Sakeena.

Have a look at the trailer below:

OMG 2: The sequel to the 2012 release, Oh My God, stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam as leads. OMG 2 is a story that shows an unhappy citizen named Kanti fighting in court to secure his son’s future and mandate comprehensive education in schools. Akshay as Lord Shiva helps Kanti on his painful journey, while Yami Gautam will be a lawyer fighting from the school’s side. The dramatic yet amusing courtroom play which will hit the silver screen on August 11 is a treat for fans to watch.

Enjoy the trailer below:

Tariq: Starring John Abraham, Tariq is a suspenseful and mysterious film full of unexpected twists and turns. John Abraham, as Tariq, is the protagonist whose life takes an unexpected turn and he becomes entwined in a web of lies and secrets. The film will also see Rukmini Maitra Gajala in pivotal roles. So, get ready for the adventurous ride on August 15.

Watch the trailer below:

Guns & Gulaabs: Guns & Gulaabs tells the story of mechanics and police personnel dragged into an unparalleled opium deal. Set in the ’90s cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, the Raj and DK directorial features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah in prominent roles. The upcoming comedy crime thriller drama will release and make you want for more on August 18.

Take a glimpse of the Trailer below:

Ghoomer: R Balki’s directorial starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Abhishek Bachchan is a tale of a female cricketer and her coach who inspires the cricketer, who is a bowler and can use only one hand due to a disability. It is an uplifting narrative where the coach inspires the cricketer when the world undermines her hopes and her very survival.

Don’t miss the inspiring trailer of Ghoomer, watch here:

Akelli: Directed and written by Pranay Meshram, Akelli is about a middle-class girl Jyoti who deals with financial issues. As the story progresses, a twist comes when Jyoti is caught in a battle in a devastated country and will need every ounce of her resilience to return home safely.

What are your views about this trailer:

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana is back with sidesplitting comedy as a Dream Girl. Paresh Rawal and Ananya Panday will also be seen in the film. The film starts with a Mathura guy who finds himself stuck to meet since his father owes money. Karam, who was trying to live a serious life once again transforms himself as Pooja to meet his lover’s father’s demand which creates chaos in his already chaotic life. The film will release on August 25.

Get ready for double times entertainment:

So, are you ready to make your August exciting?

