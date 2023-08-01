Home

Dream Girl 2 Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Returns to His Genre, Thanks to ‘Pooja’ in This Patakha Dramedy!

Check out the trailer review of Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The film marks Ayushmann's return to his own genre - social comedy. Read on.

Ayushmann Khurrana returns as Pooja in Dream Girl 2 trailer (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Mumbai: Pooja is back on the screen with yet another interesting story of glamour and deception. The makers of ‘Dream Girl 2’ released the trailer of the film on Monday in Mumbai. It was a small event in the presence of Ektaa Kapoor who is the producer of the film. Ayushmann Khurrana, who returns to the play the much-loved character, was also present along with Ananya Panday who joins him in the sequel.

The trailer of Dream Girl 2 gave an entertaining glimpse into the new world of ‘Pooja’ who’s struggling with the debt of his father and has to get back to his old profession to earn some quick money. Ayushmann plays the role of a cross-dresser with ease and promises to deliver some rib-tickling scenes in the film. The film also marks his return to the genre he’s most known for – social comedy. Ayushmann’s last screen outing was ‘An Action Hero‘ in which he played the role of a tainted superstar. The film didn’t do well at the Box Office but the actor’s performance was appreciated. However, with Dream Girl 2, he is back to treat the audience which loves to see him performing interesting characters in movies with social message.

Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, and Manoj Joshi also make important appearances in the trailer – creating a big concoction of laughter and drama.

Watch The Trailer of Dream Girl 2 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

While speaking at the trailer launch of the film, Ayushmann called this sequel a complete ‘joy ride’. He said, “Dream Girl 2 has been a joyride from the beginning. The script is hilarious, and I’m elated to bring laughter and entertainment into the lives of our fans once again.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa who also directed the first successful film, Dream Girl 2 is slated to hit the screens on August 25. Your thoughts on the trailer? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Dream Girl 2!

