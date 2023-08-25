Home

Dream Girl 2 Twitter Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is Back With a Solid Family Entertainer After 4 Years – Check Reactions

Dream Girl 2 Twitter Review: The actor-director duo from Dream Girl is back with yet another rib-tickling comic caper. Ayushmann Khurrana and Raaj Shaandilyaa have teamed up for Dream Girl 2, the sequel to their 2019 blockbuster. Ayushmann, known for his versatility and experimental choices in his filmography has always had a flair for comedy. His portrayal in films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun were hailed by movie buffs. Ananya Panday is starring opposite Ayushmann in Dream Girl 2, while the first installment had Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female protagonist. Fans have reviewed the film on Twitter after watching the first show on August 25, 2023. Apart from hailing the film as wholesome family entertainer, Ayushmann’s portrayal has once again resonated with the audiences.

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA’S COMIC TIMINGS IN DREAM GIRL TO GET A THUMBS-UP FROM MOVIE BUFFS:

#DreamGirl2Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 Just watched the much awaited #DreamGirl2 An Absolute Laugh Riot with the jawdropping Performances providing wholesome fun ride. Ananya has also coped her best. @ayushmannk is back to what he is best at👌 Really Loved the Film 🤩💥

#DreamGirl2 pic.twitter.com/wLW7cZtCT7 — Arjun Trivedi (@Arjun_Srkian) August 25, 2023

#DreamGirl2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Absolute Laugh Riottt From Start Till The End !! A Must Watch for All with your whole family .. @ayushmannk Is Back With A Bangg 🔥🔥. BLOCKBUSTER FOR SURE !! #AyushmannKhurrana #AnanyaPanday #PareshRawal #vijayraaz pic.twitter.com/Ghrk9cXPd7 — Irfan Pathan (@irfankhan0545) August 25, 2023

#DreamGirl2 is a rollercoaster of laughter and entertainment!🤣 Ayushmann’s versatility knows no bounds as he dons various avatars flawlessly.A must-watch for his incredible performance, superb direction, stellar cast & the film’s hilarious storyline.👏@ayushmannk @Rajshandilya_ — Rajiv Pal Satirism (@coolrajivpal) August 25, 2023

Dream Girl 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa in crucial roles.

