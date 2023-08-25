Top Recommended Stories

Dream Girl 2 Twitter Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is Back With a Solid Family Entertainer After 4 Years – Check Reactions

Published: August 25, 2023 12:10 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Dream Girl 2 Twitter Review: The actor-director duo from Dream Girl is back with yet another rib-tickling comic caper. Ayushmann Khurrana and Raaj Shaandilyaa have teamed up for Dream Girl 2, the sequel to their 2019 blockbuster. Ayushmann, known for his versatility and experimental choices in his filmography has always had a flair for comedy. His portrayal in films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun were hailed by movie buffs. Ananya Panday is starring opposite Ayushmann in Dream Girl 2, while the first installment had Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female protagonist. Fans have reviewed the film on Twitter after watching the first show on August 25, 2023. Apart from hailing the film as wholesome family entertainer, Ayushmann’s portrayal has once again resonated with the audiences.

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA’S COMIC TIMINGS IN DREAM GIRL TO GET A THUMBS-UP FROM MOVIE BUFFS:


Dream Girl 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa in crucial roles.

