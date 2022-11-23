Drishyam 2 Actor Shriya Saran Responds to Trolls Criticising Her Lip-lock With Husband

Shriya Saran Reacts to Trolls Criticising Her Kiss With Husband: Shriya Saran has had a roller-coaster year in 2022. After being appreciated for her extended cameo in RRR, she was also praised for her recent success Drishyam 2. The film that turned out to be a bigger hit than Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior in Ajay Devgn’s career seems to have created hope among exhibitors and distributors. The film is a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam which was a remake of Mohanlal starrer movie of the title. The actor who never shies away from PDA (public display of affection) with husband Andrei Koscheev recently responded to trolls. Shriya said in a recent interview that being trolled over her lip-lock with Andrei is funny as she thinks it’s beautiful to kiss during her special moment. The duo recently kissed at Drishyam 2 screening which invited mixed reactions from netizens.

SHRIYA SARAN REACTS TO GETTING TROLLED OVER KISSING HUSBAND ANDREI KOSCHEEV

While some fans hailed the power couple for being expressive about their love. Certain trolls came up with nasty remarks of moral policing over their public lip-lock. In the viral PDA video shared by a paparazzo account, a netizen commented, “Why do they have to kiss in public every time?” Another user wrote, “They kiss every time in front of the camera, kiss at home.” Another person commented.” The Drishyam 2 actor stated that it’s the job of the trolls to comment and it’s her job to avoid them.

In her recent interaction with News 18, Shriya opined, “It’s kind of funny! Andrei thinks that it’s normal to kiss me during my special moment and I think it’s beautiful. He doesn’t understand why we would be trolled for something so natural. But it is okay, it is fine (laughs)! I don’t read bad comments or react to them. It’s their (trolls) job to write and my job is to avoid them. I only do what I’ve to do.”

SHRIYA SARAN REVEALS HUSBAND’S REACTION TO DRISHYAM 2

The actor also revealed about Andrei’s opinion on her films Gamanam (2021), RRR and Drishyam 2 and said, “He really loved it but he told me that he needs to watch it again to understand it properly. The other day, we were talking about it at two o’clock in the morning, which was really interesting. The film is like that because there’s so much going and by the end of it, you’re trying to figure out what happened.”

