Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Suspense Thriller Witness Massive Growth, Makes Rs 21.59 Crore- Check Detailed Reports

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s suspense thriller Drishyam 2 received favourable reviews from the audience and critics alike. The sequel also starred Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Akshaye Khanna, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The wait finally ended as the producers released the second Drishyam instalment, after seven long years. The film has been soaring high at the box office on day 2 and collected Rs 21.59 crores, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and outstanding performances. The first instalment, which came out in July 2015, was a follow-up to the movie of the same name starring Mohanlal.

As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film collected over Rs 20 crores on day 2 at the box office. The tweet read, “All estimations and calculations go for a toss… #Drishyam2 is SENSATIONAL on Day 2… East. West. North. South. The REMARKABLE RUN continues PAN-#India… Multiplexes superb, mass pockets join the party… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr. Total: ₹ 36.97 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥.”

DRISHYAM 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2

All estimations and calculations go for a toss… #Drishyam2 is SENSATIONAL on Day 2… East. West. North. South. The REMARKABLE RUN continues PAN-#India… Multiplexes superb, mass pockets join the party… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr. Total: ₹ 36.97 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mc8xJdQsD6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2022

The fact that the original Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph, was not dubbed in Hindi and that the majority of north Indian audiences had only seen the Hindi rendition of the first part helped the remake succeed. Drishyam 2, which stars Ajay Devgn, is close to being deemed a success after picking up steam on day two. The movie is expected to make over Rs 20 crore on Saturday, bringing its two-day total to above Rs 35 crore, after debuting at Rs 15.38 crore.

DRISHYAM 2 WEEKEND BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

According to trade expert Sumit Kadel, the suspense thriller will only grow in the first weekend of the release. He said, “#AjayDevgn’s #Drishyam2 directed by Abhishek Pathak takes second biggest opening of 2022 , mints ₹ 15.38 cr nett on its Day-1. SATURDAY & SUNDAY GROWTH WILL BE HUGE !!”

Drishyam 2 Weekend Box Office:

#AjayDevgn’s #Drishyam2 directed by Abhishek Pathak takes second biggest opening of 2022 , mints ₹ 15.38 cr nett on its Day-1 . SATURDAY & SUNDAY GROWTH WILL BE HUGE !! https://t.co/XTyy8bXlB7 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 19, 2022

Drishyam 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the two other Ajay Devgn movies from 2022, namely Runway 34 and Thank God, in less than two days. The gripping suspense-thriller had the third-best opening day post-pandemic, behind Brahmastra and Sooryavanshi, according to a Box Office India report.

About Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2:

A family of four is the subject of the narrative, and their lives are turned upside down as a result of an unpleasant incident that affects their oldest daughter. In the Abhishek Pathak-directed movie, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. The second chapter continues with a description of how Ajay Devgn’s character maintains his masquerade while seeking to protect his family in a still-open investigation after the disappearance of the former IG’s son.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Drishyam 2!