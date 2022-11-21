Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Humongous Sunday For Ajay Devgn’s Film, Crosses Rs 60 Crore – Check Detailed Report

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Drishyam 2 has done fabulous business on its first Sunday at the Box Office. The Ajay Devgn starrer has raked in the range of Rs 25-27 crore on its third day, taking the three-day total to cross Rs 50 crore at the ticket window. The Abhishek Pathak directorial will soon be declared a HIT after it passes the crucial Monday test.

Drishyam 2 opened to Rs 15.38 crore after which it experienced a growth of around 40 per cent and collected Rs 21.59 crore on Saturday. The film, which also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna and Ishita Dutta among others in important roles, registered Rs 36.97 crore nett in two days. And now, with around Rs 25-27 crore on Sunday, the film will fall in the range of Rs 61-65 crore following the opening weekend.

CHECK THE THREE-DAY BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF DRISHYAM 2:

Friday: Rs 15.38 crore Saturday: Rs 21.59 crore Sunday: Rs 25-27 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 61-65 crore (approx)

The final figures are yet to be out. However, seems like Drishyam 2 is already on a roll and something bigger is on the charts. It has already registered the second-best opening weekend for any Bollywood film released this year. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected around Rs 55.96 crore, while The Kashmir Files stood at Rs 27.15 crore and Gangubai Kathiawadi collected Rs 39.12 crore after its three days at the Box Office.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra still takes the biggest opening weekend for a Hindi film in 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial had collected around Rs 104 crore nett after three days at the Box Office. What are your expectations with Drishyam 2 for its first Monday now? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!