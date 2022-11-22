Drishyam 2 Collection, Day 4: Fantastic Monday For Ajay Devgn’s Film, 5th Bollywood HIT of 2022

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide. It emerges as the fifth HIT Hindi film of the year after Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Brahmastra. Check the detailed report here.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection, Day 4 Detailed Report: Drishyam 2 has registered a fabulous first Monday at the Box Office. The Ajay Devgn starrer has collected in the range of Rs 11.50 crore on its fourth day, taking the overall four-day figures to around Rs 76 crore. While the final numbers are yet to be revealed by the makers, the Abhishek Pathak directorial seems to have emerged as the HIT already after Monday.

The first weekday saw a drop of around 20-25 per cent as compared to the opening day. However, Drishyam 2 collected in double-digits on Monday which in itself is a good mark for its further run at the Box Office. If the progress of the film remains the same at the ticket window, it will easily collect Rs 100 crore in the first week itself. The coming days will definitely create a better picture to ascertain the same.

CHECK DAY-WISE FOUR-DAY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF DRISHYAM 2:

Friday: Rs 15.38 crore Saturday: Rs 21.59 crore Sunday: Rs 27.17 crore Monday: Rs 11.50 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 75.64 crore (approx)

Interestingly, Drishyam 2 has already made a century at the worldwide Box Office. It, in fact, is the fourth Rs 100 crore worldwide grosser for Ajay after Golmaal Again (2017), Singham Returns (2014), and Total Dhamaal (2019). The film is also the fifth successful hit Hindi film this year after Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Brahmastra. Sooryavanshi was declared this year but it was released last year. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Drishyam 2!