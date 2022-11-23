Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Double-Digit Tuesday For Ajay Devgn Starrer, Fabulous Run! – Check Detailed Report

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 is on a roll at the Box Office. The film has collected in the double digits on Tuesday as well which is a fantastic trend and can lead the film to reach Rs 100 crore in the first week itself. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has collected in the range of Rs 10.50 crore on Tuesday, which has taken the total five-day figures to cross Rs 85 crore at the Box Office.

This Tuesday’s collection is a 10 per cent drop from Monday. But the fact that Drishyam 2 collects in the double digits on its second weekday as well – cements its position at the ticket window. So far this year, the only Hindi film that has gone past Rs 100 crore in its first week is Brahmastra. The film collected Rs 142 crore nett in its first week at the Box Office. Drishyam 2 is expected to finish its first week with around Rs 100-103 crore.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF DRISHYAM 2:

Friday: Rs 15.38 crore Saturday: Rs 21.59 crore Sunday: Rs 27.17 crore Monday: Rs 11.87 crore Tuesday: Rs 10.50 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 86.51 crore (approx)

The other hit Hindi films this year – Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected good numbers but none of them made a century within their first week. The Kartik Aaryan came close and collected Rs 91 crore in week 1.

BOX OFFICE: TOP FILMS OF AJAY DEVGN WHICH COLLECTED RS 100 CRORE IN FIRST WEEK

Interestingly, Drishyam 2 is only the fourth film starring Ajay Devgn in the lead to reach the benchmark of Rs 100 crore within the first week of its release. Here’s the list of the top three films starring Ajay which collected Rs 100 crore in their first week itself:

Golmaal Again – Rs 136 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero – Rs 115 crore Singham Returns – Rs 112 crore

Meanwhile, the screens will be divided after two days with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya hitting the screens this Friday. The film will have to really impress the audience with its content if it wants to surpass the fabulous word-of-mouth that’s helping Drishyam to crawl up the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!