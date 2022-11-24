Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn’s Film Shows Fantastic Run, Rs 100 Crore is Cakewalk Now – Check Detailed Report

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's Film Shows Fantastic Run, Rs 100 Crore is Cakewalk Now - Check Detailed Report

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Drishyam 2 is on its way to collect Rs 100 crore today. The Ajay Devgn starrer finishes its first week today and stands at around Rs 95 crore after Wednesday. The numbers are both fantastic and expected considering all the curiosity around Vijay Salgaonkar’s story and his defense to hide the truth about October 2 and 3.

On its sixth day at the Box Office, Drishyam 2 collected around Rs 9.25 crore -9.75 crore. The numbers could also be in double digits again after a phenomenal Monday and Tuesday. However, the final figures are yet to be released.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BUSINESS OF DRISHYAM 2:

Friday: Rs 15.38 crore Saturday: Rs 21.59 crore Sunday: Rs 27.17 crore Monday: Rs 11.87 crore Tuesday: Rs 10.48 crore Wednesday: Rs 9.25 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 95.74 crore (approx)

The film has got one more day to run solely at the ticket window as on Friday, Bhediya hits the screens with full force. The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s horror-comedy is a one-of-its-kind film and the team has left no stone unturned in promoting it across the country. Both Bhediya and Drishyam 2 appeal to the family audience and ride big on star appeal.

Meanwhile, after its Thursday collection, Drishyam 2 will mark Ajay’s fourth film to surpass Rs 100 crore in the first week. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has shown an unbelievable hold in the Gujarat-Saurashtra region and that’s going to help the film to work wonders in the coming days as well. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Drishyam 2!