Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's Fourth Film to do Rs 100 Crore in Week 1 - Check Detailed Report

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Detailed Report: Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 has successfully crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore nett at the Box Office in the first week. The film collected Rs 8.62 crore on Thursday and ended its first week at Rs 104.66 crore. The Abhishek Pathak directorial packed a solid week, ensuring that it is going to be difficult for any new film to replace Drishyam 2 as the first choice for viewers in the coming days as well.

The film has already been declared a clean hit at the ticket window. After opening at Rs 15.38 crore, it continued to garner a double-digit number until Tuesday.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF DRISHYAM 2 AFTER FIRST WEEK

Friday: Rs 15.38 crore Saturday: Rs 21.59 crore Sunday: Rs 27.17 crore Monday: Rs 11.87 crore Tuesday: Rs 10.48 crore Wednesday: Rs 9.55 crore Thursday: Rs 8.62 crore

Total (Week 1): Rs 104.66 crore

Interestingly, Drishyam 2 has emerged as Ajay’s fourth film to have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the first week of its release.

CHECK THE LIST OF FOUR FILMS STARRING AJAY DEVGN WHICH ENTERED RS 100 CRORE CLUB IN WEEK 1:

Golmaal Again – Rs 136 crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero – Rs 115 crore

Singham Returns – Rs 112 crore

Drishyam 2 – Rs 104.66 crore

Drishyam 2 has a new competition in theatres with Bhediya hitting the screens today. The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer has garnered good reviews and both films target the same family audience. It will be interesting to see how Drishyam 2 continues with its fabulous performance despite the new releases. Watch this space for all the Box Office updates!