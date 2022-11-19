Drishyam 2 Collection Day 1: Bumper Opening For Ajay Devgn’s Suspense Thriller, Beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s suspense thriller hit the theatres on November 18 and started with a solid mark at the box office. Drishyam 2 also featured Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshay Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran. The fascinating tale of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was well-praised; some even referred to it as one of the year’s top movies. After a run of failures, Drishyam 2 revived a sector of the industry that was in turmoil. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 15.38 crore at the box office on day 1 itself.

DRISHYAM 2 DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

#Drishyam2 REJUVENATES the industry that was going through a turbulent phase after a string of failures…

🔥 Takes a FLYING START on Day 1

🔥 SECOND BIGGEST START of 2022 [outright #Hindi films]

🔥 ₹ 50 cr+ weekend on the cards

Fri ₹ 15.38 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/N4doDDjkJQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2022

DRISHYAM 2 V/S BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 OPENING BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Ajay Devgn’s film Drishyam 2 has surpassed the opening day record of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The year’s biggest hit made Rs 14.11 crore on day 1 while the sequel to the suspense thriller Drishyam has earned Rs 14.50 crore.

Drishyam 2 v/s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 1

DRISHYAM 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION WORLDWIDE

Ajay Devgn’s most recent films were – Thank God and Runway 34 failed to leave a significant mark at the box office. The release of the Abhishek Pathak-directed film Drishyam 2 has given the Hindi film industry a much-needed reprieve.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 Worldwide Box Office

. @ajaydevgn ‘s #Drishyam2 is doing well in Overseas too.. UAE 🇦🇪, Singapore 🇸🇬 and Malaysia 🇲🇾 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 19, 2022

About Ajay Devgn’s suspense-thriller Drishyam 2:

Ajay Devgn plays the lead in the Abhishek Pathak-directed film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta in significant parts. Following the disappearance of Tabu (the former IG’s son, )’s the second chapter proceeds to depict how Ajay Devgn’s character maintains his ruse while attempting to safeguard his family in a still-open case.

