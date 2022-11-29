Drishyam 2 Crosses Rs 200 Crore at Worldwide Box Office, Becomes 5th Bollywood Movie of 2022 to do so – Check Detailed Collection Report After 10 Days

Drishyam 2 crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide in 10 days. The Ajay Devgn starrer becomes the 5th Bollywood movie to achieve this feat at the Box Office. Check the detailed box office collection report of Drishyam 2 after 10 days.

Drishyam 2 Crosses Rs 200 Crore at Worldwide Box Office, Becomes 5th Bollywood Movie of 2022 to do so - Check Detailed Collection Report After 10 Days

Drishyam 2 worldwide box office collection detailed report: Drishyam 2 is on a fantastic run at the Box Office. The Ajay Devgn starrer has crossed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore at the worldwide Box Office, adding a new feather to its cap. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is the remake of Mohanlal’s film with the same title. However, while the original film missed the opportunity to be a theatrical release, the Hindi version is climbing new steps of success every day.

As reported by the trade website Sacnilk, the film has emerged as the 5th Bollywood movie of 2022 and the 6th Bollywood movie post-pandemic to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide. Drishyam 2 has surpassed a double century within 10 days of its release at the Box Office. The film’s collection at the domestic market until its second Sunday stands at Rs 143.90 crore nett, and the worldwide collection is at Rs 203 crore.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF DRISHYAM 2 HINDI IN INDIA:

Friday: Rs 15.38 crore Saturday: Rs 21.59 crore Sunday: Rs 27.17 crore Monday: Rs 11.87 crore Tuesday: Rs 10.48 crore Wednesday: Rs 9.55 crore Thursday: Rs 8.62 crore

Total (week 1): Rs 104.66 crore Friday: Rs 7.87 crore Saturday: Rs 14.05 crore Sunday: Rs 17.32 crore

Total (after 10 days): Rs 143.90 crore

Drishyam 2, which also features Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, and Shriya Saran in important roles, is looking at finishing its second week with a collection of around Rs 58 crore nett. The film has recorded exceptionally in both weeks despite the release of a new film – Bhediya – targeting the same set of family audience in theatres.

After its four days at the domestic Box Office, Varun Dhawan ad Kriti Sanon’s creature comedy has collected around Rs 30 crore nett. Drishyam 2 seems to be taking over Bhediya in a fabulous fashion. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Drishyam 2!