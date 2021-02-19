Drishyam 2: Mohanlal and Meena starrer Drishyam: The Resumption, has been released on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, it was one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of the year. While the movie was completed for release last year, the makers had to delay its release due to the coronavirus scare in the country. The film, which is a sequel to Mohanlal’s 2013 blockbuster – Drishyam – begins where the first film ended. Unfortunately, Drishyam 2 has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. Also Read - Uppena Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The film shows Mohanlal and his family being involved in the same Varun Murder Case that they escaped a few years back. The case is reopened, the witnesses are caught and confessions are made – as the story progresses, we see Mohanlal’s George Kutty caught in an even more intense drama with a do or die situation for his family. Also Read - Drishyam 2 Trailer: Will Mohanlal Aka Georgekutty be Able to Protect His Family This Time?

The film has received good word-of-mouth from both the critics and the audience. Drishyam 1 had a terrific storyline and it ended up impressing the audience, and also landed itself a Hindi remake with the same title in which Ajay Devgn played the central character. Also Read - The White Tiger Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Meanwhile, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Uppena, Zombie Reddy, Lahore Confidential, The White Tiger, WandaVision, Tandav, Master, Krack, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, and The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)