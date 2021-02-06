Drishyam 2 Malayalam trailer out: The makers of Mohanlal-Meena starrer Drishyam 2 has shared the trailer of the much-awaited sequel of the Malayalam thriller, Drishyam. All set to release globally on 19th February, 2021, the film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and stars Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The second part of Drishyam will start off from where the first part ended. Drishyam 2 trailer takes the viewers into the intriguing world of Georgekutty (played by Mohanlal) and his family and how their lives have altered post that one fateful night. The gripping tale will keep the fans at the edge of their seats, as the man of the house strives to protect his family once again. Also Read - Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestant, Singer Somadas Chathannoor Passes Away at 42 After COVID-19 Complications

Actor Mohanlal at the launch of the trailer said, "Critics, fans and the audience showered us with tremendous love and appreciation seven years ago. We didn't expect the film to receive such a phenomenal response and garner the cult-status. With Drishyam 2, we aim to take this legacy forward and accomplish a new cinematic milestone. Drishyam 2 isn't just a good-versus-evil crime thriller. It is an immersive story about Georgekutty and his family and the emotional journey he goes through to save them, at any cost. Over the last few years, viewers have written in to us with so many theories. I am happy to say that we will now finally dispel all theories and answer all questions with the sequel. I am glad that we are premiering Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video which will give viewers across the globe an opportunity to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes, along with their families."

Speaking about his film, Jeethu Joseph said, “Drishyam 2 is very close to my heart. Driven with this positive thought and buoyed with the overwhelming response, I have toyed with the idea of bringing the epic franchise back to the audience, but always changed my mind. Wherever I went I would be asked whether we would be coming back with a sequel. I am thankful to Lalettan for his faith in me and for his support to make my vision a reality. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can’t wait to hear their reactions. I am delighted to have joined forces with Amazon Prime Video which has a resounding reach.”

Watch the intriguing trailer here:

Drishyam 2 will be released in across 240 countries and territories.

The 2013 film received widespread positive reviews with critics praising the screenplay. It was the first Malayalam film to collect Rs 500 million from the box office. The film grossed over Rs 750 million worldwide.

Drishyam was remade in Hindi in 2015 by Nishikant Kamat with the same name and featured Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. It also starred Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. It grossed Rs 93.85 crore in India and a worldwide total of Rs 111.05 crore worldwide.