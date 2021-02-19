Drishyam 2 Twitter Review: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has finally brought his highly anticipated movie Drishyam 2 for release today. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is getting rave reviews on social media from both the audience and the critics alike. The film is the sequel of Mohanlal’s 2013 movie Drishyam that dealt with a murder story. Interestingly, Drishyam 2 takes the story ahead from where it ended in the first film. Also Read - Drishyam 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Drishyam 2 movie has got terrific word-of-mouth on social media. While the Lallaten fans are already in awe of his acting skills, the engaging plot of the film has emerged as the winner, much like how it happened with the first movie. Also Read - Master Star Thalapathy Vijay is 'Diamond, Eligible For What he Asks': Producer on Superstar's Fees

A fan who watched Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video on Friday wrote, “Perfect sequel by jeethu joseph..Love it when the inspector general says “that man is a classic criminal and he’s scot free now” #drishyam2″ (sic), while another Twitter user wrote, “#Drishyam2 : #Mohanlal #JeethuJoseph came up with impressive and intelligent sequel Clapping hands signOk hand. Watch it without any spoilers…Recommended #GeorgeKutty Folded hands – It would have created same impact at Malayalam BO like #Drishyam (Thanx to family audience following) did – But Chance Missed.” (sic) Also Read - Master Deleted Scenes: Amazon Prime Video Releases 4.49 Minute Video For Fans- Watch

Check out the Twitter reaction here:

Perfect sequel by jeethu joseph..Love it when the inspector general says “that man is a classic criminal and he’s scot free now” #drishyam2 https://t.co/1yO0DqYza5 — Sonal J (@cityzentweets) February 19, 2021

#SpoilerAlert 🛑⛔ #Drishyam2review

Most of us would have had this question in mind. What if police find the remains of Varun’s corpse? #drishyam2 is the answer to that. Yes, there are flaws, but I think this movie did justice to its prequel. — Whateveroski ⚡🦧 (@whateveroski_) February 19, 2021

#Drishyam2 : #Mohanlal #JeethuJoseph came up with impressive and intelligent sequel 👏👌

Watch it without any spoilers…Recommended #GeorgeKutty 🙏 – It would have created same impact at Malayalam BO like #Drishyam (Thanx to family audience following) did – But Chance Missed. pic.twitter.com/PbUIB7v1t2 — Cinema Fan (@CinemaFan14) February 19, 2021

Drishyam 2 has emerged as the much-needed boost for the Malayalam film industry. The film was scheduled to release last year but the makers had to delay it due to the pandemic. The film once again takes the audience on a journey of lies, deceit, suspicion, conspiracy, and thriller. Drishyam 2 looks like a perfect sequel to the well-made Drishyam 1.

Have you watched the movie yet?