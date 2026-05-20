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Drishyam 3 advance booking day 1: Mohanlal-Jeethu Josephs film is set for the biggest openings as pre-sales surge to Rs...

Drishyam 3 advance booking day 1: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s film is set for the biggest openings as pre-sales surge to Rs…

Early booking trends for Drishyam 3 have shown a sharp rise in interest, with fans rushing to secure tickets as the film heads toward release, building anticipation for its opening performance.

Drishyam 3 advance booking (PC: IMDb)

Mohanlal’s most-awaited Drishyam 3 is gearing up for a massive theatrical arrival on May 21 and early trade reports suggest that the film is already creating strong box office noise even before its first show. The Jeethu Joseph directorial has seen a powerful surge in advance bookings across India and overseas markets, which is pointing toward one of the biggest openings in Malayalam cinema history. The return of Georgekutty and his family has once again captured audience curiosity and the franchise factor is playing a major role in driving early ticket demand across regions.

How much has Drishyam 3 earned in advance bookings?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has already collected close to Rs 25 crore gross worldwide in opening day pre-sales. Out of this, India alone has contributed around Rs 10.50 crore gross with Kerala leading the charge as expected. The state remains the strongest market for the franchise, while other domestic centres are also showing steady demand.

The overseas markets have also responded strongly. Gulf countries, North America, the UK and Australia have recorded healthy booking trends, which are adding significant weight to the worldwide total. Industry estimates suggest that if the momentum continues, the final advance booking figure could reach between Rs 27 crore to Rs 30 crore gross before release.

Also read: Drishyam 3 BIG update: Mohanlal’s film receives U/A 13+ certificate ahead of theatrical release

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Can Drishyam 3 cross Rs 40 crore opening day?

With current booking speed trade experts believe Drishyam 3 could easily touch or cross Rs 40 crore gross worldwide on day one if early morning shows receive positive audience feedback. The strong emotional connect of the franchise combined with Mohanlal’s massive fan base is expected to boost spot bookings on release day especially in Kerala.

Will it become the second biggest Malayalam opener?

At present the highest opening for a Malayalam film is held by L2 Empuraan which also starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial had opened at around Rs 68 to Rs 70 crore gross worldwide. Going by current trends Drishyam 3 is expected to secure the second biggest opening in the industry though final rankings will depend on final day performance.

Why is Drishyam 3 generating so much buzz?

The biggest strength of Drishyam 3 is its franchise value. The original film released in 2013 became a cultural phenomenon and was remade in multiple Indian languages. The sequel Drishyam 2 expanded the reach further with its OTT release during the pandemic. Now the third and final chapter continue is set to unveil Georgekutty’s story which has increased curiosity among audiences across India.

Also read: Drishyam 3 Teaser reactions: Mohanlal’s fans react to edge-of-the-seat thriller, say ‘Mind blown…’

What do we know about Drishyam 3?

The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, Asha Sarath, Santhi Mayadevi and Veena Nandakumar. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor with Satheesh Kurup handling cinematography VS Vinayak editing and Anil Johnson composing music.

The runtime of Drishyam 3 is 159.05 minutes which equals 2 hours 39 minutes and 5 seconds. The first part ran for 164 minutes while the second part had a runtime of 153 minutes.

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