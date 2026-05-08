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Drishyam 3 BIG update: Mohanlals film receives U/A 13+ certificate ahead of theatrical release

Drishyam 3 BIG update: Mohanlal’s film receives U/A 13+ certificate ahead of theatrical release

Good news for Drishyam 3 fans! The much-awaited film of Mohanlal is set to release worldwide on May 21, 2026, and has now received a U/A 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Mohanlal in Drishyam 3 (PC: YouTube)

Kerala cinema has had a strong year so far, and the industry is now preparing for what could become its biggest box office success yet – Drishyam 3. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is the third part of the hugely popular crime thriller franchise led by Mohanlal. The much-awaited film is set to release worldwide on May 21, 2026, and has now received a U/A 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Sharing the update on Instagram, Mohanlal posted a new poster from the film and wrote, “Drishyam 3 censored with U/A 13+ certificate. In cinemas worldwide from May 21, 2026.”

The much-awaited teaser of Drishyam 3 was recently unveiled by the makers, giving audiences a glimpse of a darker and more intense story. The teaser shows Mohanlal’s character Georgekutty revisiting his past decisions while living with the fear of being watched. The 1-minute-50-second teaser begins with Mohanlal’s voiceover, where Georgekutty talks about living a simple life with his family until “an unwanted guest invaded the family with the power to destroy them.” As the teaser progresses, Georgekutty reflects on the struggles he faced and admits that he did everything to protect his loved ones. The teaser also hints at bigger plans unfolding in the background and features glimpses of his wife and daughters.

The film’s shooting began in September 2025. At the time, the makers shared pictures from a traditional pooja ceremony held before filming started. Director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and Mohanlal attended the launch event. In the photos, Mohanlal was seen holding the clapperboard before joining the cast and crew for the rituals.

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Also Read: Drishyam 3 Teaser reactions: Mohanlal’s fans react to edge-of-the-seat thriller, say ‘Mind blown…’

The Drishyam franchise follows the story of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films were widely praised for their gripping storytelling and unexpected twists. The first part was released in 2013, while the sequel arrived in 2021. The success of the franchise also led to remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: After Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Drishyam 3 Hindi version, this actor is set to take the role; his name is…

Drishyam 3 Overseas Advance Booking Opens

Drishyam 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 21 after getting postponed for the originally planned April 2 release. With two weeks left before the release, the advance booking for the same has opened in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Gulf countries on May 6, and if the pre-release buzz is anything to go by, Drishaym 3 is expected to score huge numbers in bookings itself.

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