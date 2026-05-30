Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Mohanlal’s thriller slows down as Antony Varghese’s Kattalan records strong opening, earns Rs…

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 continued its theatrical run on day 10, but the arrival of Antony Varghese’s Kattalan has added new competition at the box office, impacting the thriller’s momentum.

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Drishyam 3 box office day 10 (PC: IMDb)

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph‘s Drishyam 3 has already cemented itself as one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters in recent years. The mystery thriller crossed several milestones within days of release and enjoyed an extraordinary run at the box office. However, after dominating theatres for more than a week, the film is finally facing fresh competition. The arrival of Antony Varghese‘s action thriller Kattalan has brought a new challenge to the marketplace. While Drishyam 3 continues to attract audiences, the strong opening numbers of Kattalan suggest that the film could emerge as the first major hurdle in Mohanlal’s otherwise dream run.

How did Drishyam 3 perform on Day 9?

After a sensational opening week, Drishyam 3 witnessed a noticeable slowdown on Day 9. The film collected Rs 4.30 crore net across 2,524 shows, marking a 35.3 percent drop from its Day 8 collection of Rs 6.65 crore.

Despite the decline, the film remains in a strong position overall. Its total India gross collection has reached Rs 100.08 crore, while the India net collection stands at Rs 86.25 crore. Overseas markets continue to be a major contributor as the film added another Rs 6 crore overseas on Day 9. This has pushed its overseas total to Rs 109 crore and worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 209.08 crore.

How has Kattalan started at the box office?

Antony Varghese’s Kattalan has opened on a promising note and immediately grabbed attention across Kerala and other southern markets. On its opening day, the film collected Rs 3.80 crore net from 3,358 shows. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 4.37 crore while the India net total currently remains Rs 3.80 crore.

The Malayalam version led the business with Rs 3.25 crore net and an impressive 48 percent occupancy across 1,428 shows. The film also recorded collections from other languages including Rs 0.28 crore in Hindi, Rs 0.20 crore in Telugu, Rs 0.05 crore in Tamil and Rs 0.02 crore in Kannada.

Why could Kattalan become the biggest challenge for Drishyam 3?

Kattalan arrives with strong pre-release buzz and a unique advantage. The film is connected to the Marco cinematic universe, a franchise that gained significant popularity following the massive success of Marco. The earlier film became widely known for its brutal action sequences and violent storytelling, creating a dedicated fan base.

Many viewers believe Kattalan contains subtle hints that could eventually lead to a Marco’s upcoming sequel. This speculation has further boosted audience curiosity and helped generate strong opening-day footfalls. Unlike family audiences driving Drishyam 3, Kattalan is attracting younger viewers and action fans, creating a different market segment that could impact Mohanlal’s film during its second weekend.

What is the Day 10 prediction for Drishyam 3?

Based on current momentum, Drishyam 3 is expected to witness another moderate decline on Day 10 due to the arrival of Kattalan and increased screen competition. Industry trends suggest the film could collect between Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 4.2 crore net on its tenth day. Even with a slight drop, the thriller remains firmly on course for a massive theatrical run thanks to its strong word of mouth and overseas performance.

What is Kattalan about?

Kattalan is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Paul George. The story unfolds in the rugged forests of Aanakolli near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and revolves around a dangerous ivory smuggling network. The narrative explores cartel wars, survival, violence and power struggles in a lawless landscape.

The film has attracted additional attention because it reportedly uses real elephants instead of CGI for several key sequences. The film features Antony Varghese in the lead role alongside Sunil as the antagonist Maari and Kabir Duhan Singh as Eddy. The supporting cast includes Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish and Siddique in pivotal roles.

Is Drishyam 3’s dream run under threat?

It may be too early to say that Drishyam 3’s blockbuster run is ending, but Kattalan has certainly emerged as its first serious box office challenger. While Mohanlal’s thriller continues to post strong numbers worldwide, the impressive opening response for Antony Varghese’s action entertainer could slow its momentum in the coming days. The next weekend will reveal whether Kattalan can sustain its pace and become the true streak breaker of Drishyam 3’s phenomenal run.