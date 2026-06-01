Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Mohanlal’s film sees major dip on second Monday, earns Rs…

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's film will soon cross Rs 230 crore worldwide. Check day-wise report here.

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Mohanlal in Drishyam 3 (PC: Twitter)

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: South superstar Mohanlal’s suspense thriller Drishyam 3 continues to make waves at the box office. The actor has been in the spotlight ever since the film’s release. Both previous instalments of the Drishyam franchise were highly acclaimed, and the third part is receiving a similarly positive response from audiences and critics alike. Mohanlal’s performance as Georgekutty has once again won praise, with many calling it one of the highlights of the film. Released in theatres on May 21, Drishyam 3 has maintained a strong run since its opening day and continues to attract viewers. The film witnessed another boost over the weekend, reaffirming its popularity among moviegoers.

How did Drishyam 3 perform on Sunday?

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s suspense thriller Drishyam 3 continues its impressive run at the box office. The film’s collection graph has remained strong, especially during weekends, and it has maintained steady numbers since its release. Drishyam 3 opened to an impressive Rs 15.85 crore on its first day and has continued to attract audiences. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.35 crore on Day 11 (Sunday). Overseas, Drishyam 3 earned an additional Rs 2.50 crore.

Drishyam 3’s day 12 collection

On Day 12, the second Monday of its theatrical run, Drishyam 3 continued its steady box-office performance. According to early estimates till 4 PM, the film has collected Rs 0.50 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 97 crore. Overseas, the film’s gross collection has now reached Rs 111 crore. With these numbers, Drishyam 3 has amassed an impressive worldwide gross of Rs 223 crore, further strengthening its position as one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters of the year.

Check day-wise collection of Drishyam 3

Week 1: Rs 81.95 crore rupees

Day 9: Rs 4.30 crore rupees

Day 10: Rs 5.10 crore rupees

Day 11: Rs 5.35 crore rupees

Day 12: Rs 0.50 crore rupees

Total Collection: Rs 97 crore rupees

The film was released in India in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. The film earned Rs 0.10 crore in Kannada, Rs 4.85 crore in Malayalam, Rs 0.20 crore in Tamil, and Rs 0.20 crore in Telugu.

At the box office window, Drishyam 3’s competition is with

With the release of Drishyam 3, the film faced stiff competition from several major releases, including Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla, Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, Suriya’s Karuppu, and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Additionally, Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil hit theatres on the same day as Mohanlal’s suspense thriller. Despite the crowded box office and intense competition, Drishyam 3 has continued to perform exceptionally well, registering impressive collections and drawing audiences to theatres.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 was released in theatres on May 21. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role, alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.