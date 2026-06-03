Drishyam 3 box office collection day 14: Mohanlal’s film just Rs 23 crore away from Rs 250 crore worldwide

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 14: Mohanlal' film's earnings have been released, giving a clearer picture of the film's performance.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/drishyam-3-box-office-collection-day-14-mohanlals-film-just-rs-23-crore-away-from-rs-250-crore-worldwide-8434809/ Copy

Mohanlal (PC-Twitter)

Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has been performing well at the box office since its release. Mohanlal has once again impressed audiences with his portrayal of Georgekutty, and the film’s strong box-office run reflects its popularity. The latest installment of the Drishyam franchise hit theatres on May 21, 2026, and has been earning steadily ever since. However, like most films, its collections have started to slow down as it enters its second week. Now, the box-office figures for Day 14 of Drishyam 3 have been released, giving a clearer picture of the film’s performance after two weeks in theatres.

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 shattered several Malayalam cinema records within just five days of its release and entered the Rs 100-crore club worldwide in only eight days. However, the film’s box-office momentum is now beginning to slow down. Here’s a look at the Day 14 box-office collection of Drishyam 3.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 14

After enjoying a strong run over its first two weekends, Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is beginning to slow down on weekdays. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within 11 days of its release, but its daily collections have now dropped significantly.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned an estimated Rs 0.04 crore on its second Wednesday, which marked its 14th day at the box office. While the film continues to add to its total collection, the pace of its earnings has clearly slowed as it enters its third week in theatres.

Week 1 Box office collection – Rs 81.95 crore

Day 9 Box office collection -Rs 4.30 crore

Day 10 Box office collection -Rs 5.10 crore

Day 11 Box office collection – Rs 5.35 crore

Day 12 Box office collection – Rs 2.20 crore

Day 13 Box office collection – Rs 1.55 crore

Day 14 Box office collection – Rs 0.27 crore (at the time of publish)

Total collection in India – Rs 100.49 crore

Gross collection in India – Rs 116.60 crore

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Collection and Budget

According to the latest box-office figures, Drishyam 3 has earned Rs 100.49 crore net in India and Rs 116.60 crore gross domestically. The film’s worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 228 crore. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the Mohanlal starrer has already recovered its production cost and emerged as a superhit at the box office. Its strong performance both in India and overseas has made it one of the biggest Malayalam film successes of the year.