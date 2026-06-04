Drishyam 3 box office collection day 15: Mohanlal’s film performs the lowest ever after Ram Charan’s Peddi release

Drishyam 3 is receiving tremendous love from audiences not only in India but also overseas. But there is a major drop on day 15. Check the report here.

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Mohanlal in Drishyam 3 (PC-Instagram)

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, continues its successful run at the box office. Even after completing two weeks in theatres, the Malayalam thriller remains one of the biggest hits of the year. However, the film witnessed its sharpest drop in collections on Day 14 (June 3). So far, Drishyam 3 has earned over Rs 230 crore worldwide. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 118 crore, while its India net collection has crossed Rs 101.70 crore. The film has also performed strongly overseas, collecting Rs 111.25 crore in international markets. The movie had already created history during its opening week by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark within just 58 hours of release.

Despite the slowdown, the film is still adding to its impressive total. According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned an estimated Rs 0.03 crore on its 15th day (third Thursday). These are early figures and may be updated later. With its current worldwide collection, the film is now only a few crores away from entering the prestigious Rs 250 crore club.

Day-wise Drishyam 3 box office collection

Week 1- Collection of Rs 81.95 crore

Day 9- Collection of Rs 4.30 crore

Day 10- Collection of Rs 5.10 crore

Day 11- Collection of Rs 5.35 crore

Day 12- Collection of Rs 2.20 crore

Day 13- Collection of Rs 1.55 crore

Day 14- Collection of Rs 1.25 crore

Day 15- Collection of Rs 0.03 crore

Total collection in India – Rs 101.73 crore

Gross collection in India – Rs 118.04 crore

Drishyam 3’s overseas earnings

Drishyam 3 is receiving tremendous love from audiences not only in India but also overseas. Malayalam films have a strong fan base in the Gulf region, and the Mohanlal-starrer has performed exceptionally well there too. According to reports, the film has earned between Rs 62 crore and Rs 65 crore across Gulf countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. In North America, it has collected around Rs 24 crore, while its earnings in the United Kingdom stand at approximately Rs 14 crore. The film has also performed well in Australia, where it has grossed around Rs 8 crore, and has earned an additional Rs 5 crore from other international markets.

Drishyam 3 slows down after Peddi’s release

Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan, is off to a flying start at the box office, collecting an estimated Rs. 22 crore approx from preview shows yesterday. The bulk of the business came from the Telugu states at Rs. 18.75 crore approx. These are provisional figures, as preview collections are generally reported alongside the opening day numbers. After Peddi’s release, Drishyam 3’s numbers have decreased and that happens with every movie when there’s a big release. Even a powerhouse franchise like Drishyam 3 is bound to see its daily numbers dip as casual moviegoers flock to check out the newest big release.

When and where can you watch it on OTT?

If you missed watching Drishyam 3 in theatres and are eagerly waiting for its OTT release, there’s good news. The makers have reportedly finalised the film’s digital streaming deal. According to reports, Drishyam 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the last week of June or early July 2026. However, the official streaming date is yet to be announced by the makers.