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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Mohanlals mystery thriller enters the Rs 100 crore club worldwide, still fails to beat...

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Mohanlal’s mystery thriller enters the Rs 100 crore club worldwide, still fails to beat…

Drishyam 3 maintains solid momentum at the global box office as Mohanlal’s much-awaited mystery thriller achieves a major milestone within its opening weekend and continues to attract audiences worldwide.

Drishyam 3 has become one of the strongest Malayalam box office performers of the year as the Mohanlal starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark within just three days of its release. The thriller arrived in cinemas on May 21 during Mohanlal’s birthday celebrations and opened to packed houses across multiple regions. After a slight dip in collections on Friday, the film picked up pace again on Saturday and showed steady growth at the box office. Even though it has entered the Rs 100 crore club at a fast pace it still remains behind Mohanlal’s record opener L2 Empuraan in early earnings.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on day 3?

The third day proved to be an important boost for the film as it earned around Rs 13.70 crore net in India. This was nearly 24 percent higher than on Friday, when the film collected Rs 11.05 crore, according to Sacnilk. With this rise, the total India net collection has reached Rs 40.60 crore while the India gross is close to Rs 47.17 crore.

The Malayalam version remained the main driver of earnings with nearly Rs 11.65 crore on Day 3. The Telugu version contributed around Rs 1.20 crore while Tamil brought in about Rs 60 lakh. Kannada added close to Rs 25 lakh. The film has shown stronger response in Telugu markets compared to Tamil and Kannada regions.

Also read: Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s thriller records massive dip after blockbuster start, earns Rs…

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Has Drishyam 3 crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark?

Yes the film has already crossed a major milestone by collecting over Rs 117.17 crore worldwide in just three days. Overseas markets played a major role in this achievement as the film earned around Rs 25 crore internationally on Day 3 alone. This pushed the total overseas gross to nearly Rs 70 crore and helped the film comfortably enter the Rs 100 crore club at a rapid pace.

How does Drishyam 3 compare with other Mohanlal films?

Even though Drishyam 3 has delivered a powerful start it still trails behind Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan which earned Rs 32.10 crore within two days. However it has clearly performed better than several recent Mohanlal films such as Thudarum, Hridayapoorvam and Vrusshabha. The strong franchise value of Drishyam has also helped bring consistent audience interest to theatres.

The Indonesian connection with Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 has also gained international attention as it is set to receive an official Indonesian remake. The adaptation is titled Ayah Aku Mau Cerita which translates to Dad I Want To Tell You. This marks a major milestone for Malayalam cinema as it becomes the first film from the industry to get a dedicated remake for the Indonesian market. The remake is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on August 20, 2026 which highlights the growing global reach of the franchise.

Also read: Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Mohanlal’s crime thriller becomes second-highest grossing in Malayalam after beating Thudaram, earns Rs…

What is Drishyam 3 about?

The film continues the story of Georgekutty and his family after the dramatic events of the earlier installments. It focuses again on mystery investigation and hidden truths that slowly unfold as the narrative progresses.

The cast includes Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique and Asha Sarath. It is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. The ending has also sparked discussions as it reportedly hints at the possibility of Drishyam 4 and even another sequel in the future.

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