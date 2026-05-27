Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Mohanlal’s thriller becomes Mollywood’s 7th highest-grossing film globally; earns Rs…

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal's film has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, which earned Rs 160.08 crore globally. Check day-wise report here.

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Mohanlal in Drishyam 3 (PC- YouTube)

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Mohanlal-starrer suspense thriller Drishyam 3 is winning hearts across audiences. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film opened to a stellar response at the box office and emerged as the second-highest opener in Malayalam cinema. It continued its impressive run over the opening weekend and successfully passed the crucial Monday test as well. Now, let’s take a look at how much Drishyam 3 earned on its sixth day in theatres, its first Tuesday.

How much did ‘Drishyam 3’ earn on Day 6?

Drishyam 3 was one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year, with Mohanlal returning as the much-loved Georgekutty. Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil have also reprised their respective roles in the film.

The thriller has been entertaining audiences since its release and, after a strong opening weekend, it has continued to perform steadily at the box office during the weekdays as well.

Speaking about the film’s box office performance, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 15.85 crore on its opening day. The film collected Rs 11.05 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 13.70 crore on Day 3, Rs 13.85 crore on Day 4, and Rs 7.70 crore on Day 5. According to the early trend report by Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 6.45 crore on the sixth day of its release, its first Tuesday. With this, the film’s total collection in six days has reached Rs 68.60 crore.

Drishyam 3 sets major worldwide record

Drishyam 3 is also receiving a tremendous response in the overseas market. In the first six days of its release, the film’s overseas box office collection reportedly reached Rs 90.70 crore, taking its worldwide total to Rs 170.32 crore.

Notably, the film has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, which earned Rs 160.08 crore globally, making Drishyam 3 the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide.

Highest-grossing Malayalam films

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – Rs 303.86 crore L2: Empuraan – Rs 266.81 crore Manjummel Boys – Rs 242.30 crore Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros – Rs 234.46 crore Thudarum – Rs 234 crore 2018 – Rs 180 crore Drishyam 3 – Rs 170.32 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – Rs 160 crore

Also Read: Mohanlal’s top 8 films on OTT: Drishyam, Thudarum, to L2 Empuraan, celebrate Lalettan’s 66th birthday with these special picks

About Drishyam 3:

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 was released in theatres on May 21. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role and serves as the third instalment in the blockbuster Drishyam franchise. The movie also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, and Siddique in important roles. It has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Reportedly, the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s suspense drama gets mixed reactions from netizens; ‘didn’t recreate magic’