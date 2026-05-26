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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection day 6: Mohanlals thriller film crosses Rs 160 crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection day 6: Mohanlal’s thriller film crosses Rs 160 crore

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection is Rs 156.14 crore and it is predicted the film will enter Rs 160 crore club on its first Tuesday. Check detailed report.

Drishyam 3 (PC- YouTube)

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: The Mohanlal-starrer and Jeethu Joseph-directed Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 is making a strong impact at the box office. The film had generated immense buzz among audiences, with many eagerly discussing what mystery would unfold in the much-awaited sequel. The wait finally ended on May 21 when the film hit theatres and opened to a positive response from viewers. The movie has been performing well since its release. After a strong opening, it continued its impressive run over the weekend. Day-wise, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 15.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 11.05 crore on Day 2. The film gained momentum over the weekend, earning Rs 13.70 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.85 crore on Day 4, before witnessing a drop in collections on its first Monday.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on day 5?

According to trade-tracking website Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.35 crore in India on its fifth day. The film’s gross collection in India currently stands at Rs 71.74 crore. The overseas market has also contributed significantly to the film’s overall earnings, with an additional Rs 6 crore reportedly earned on Day 5. The Monday collection came from 4,684 shows across markets, compared to Sunday’s Rs 13.85 crore from 5,270 shows, marking a drop of nearly 47 per cent.

Drishyam 3’s day 6 box office collection

As of Day 6, Drishyam 3 is currently running across 1,845 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.84 crore at the time of publishing. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 72.73 crore and total India net to Rs 62.64 crore so far, with India final collections yet to be reported. The total international gross collection to Rs 84.40 crore. Drishyam 3′s worldwide has made a box office collection of Rs 156.14 crore. It is predicted the film will enter Rs 160 crore club on its first Tuesday.

The story of the film takes place years after the events of the previous film and follows Georgekutty as he continues to deal with the impact of the Varun case on his family. The film explores old suspicions, unfinished tensions, and the new problems that arise in their lives.

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Drishyam 3 also features Meena, Siddique, Asha Sarath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, all reprising their roles from earlier films in the franchise.

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