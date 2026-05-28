Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s film to enter Rs 200 crore club

Drishyam 3's overseas collection has pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 183.58 crore. The movie is all set to enter Rs 200 crore club. Check day-wise numbers.

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Mohanlal (PC- Instagram)

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: South superstar Mohanlal is currently making headlines with his suspense thriller film Drishyam 3. The much-awaited movie has impressed audiences with Mohanlal’s powerful performance and gripping storyline. Released on May 21, Drishyam 3 has been performing well at the box office since day one. The suspense drama witnessed strong earnings over the weekend and continues to attract audiences to theatres. Now, all eyes are on the film’s Wednesday collection. Let’s take a look at how much Drishyam 3 earned on Day 7 at the box office.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s much-awaited suspense thriller Drishyam 3 is ruling the box office. Although the film’s collections saw a significant drop after the weekend, it continues to earn crores steadily. The collection chart has remained impressive, with the film maintaining strong numbers since Day 1. Drishyam 3 collected Rs 15.85 crore on its opening day. Now, the Wednesday collection figures are out. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.65 crore on its seventh day across 4,721 shows. With this, the movie’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 87.38 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 75.30 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 5 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 96.20 crore. This has pushed the worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 to Rs 183.58 crore.

Check out the day-wise collection of Drishyam 3:

Day 1: Rs 15.85 crore

Day 2: Rs 11.05 crore

Day 3: Rs 13.70 crore

Day 4: Rs 13.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 7.70 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.50 crore

Day 7: Rs 6.65 crore

Drishyam 3 faced competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, and Suriya’s Karuppu upon its release. Now, Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil has also released alongside Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3, making the competition even tougher.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Mohanlal’s thriller becomes Mollywood’s 7th highest-grossing film globally; earns Rs…

Despite facing multiple big releases, Drishyam 3 continues to earn impressive numbers at the box office.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Drishyam three-quel was released in theaters on May 21. The film also stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.